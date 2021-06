Grandad Bluff will be temporarily closed Friday for maintenance.

A statement from the La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department said the park is having a new flagpole installed.

Grandad Bluff will be closed starting Friday, June 11, and will reopen sometime Saturday, June 12.

The flag will be removed starting Thursday until the project is complete.

