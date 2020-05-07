Grandad Bluff trail project receives $300,000 grant

The trail received mixed reactions from neighbors below the bluff, catapulting a monthslong debate over whether its development would cause environmental damage to the bluff or increase traffic in the neighborhood.

The multi-use trails will give hikers and bikers new access to the landmark bluff, which is now limited to access by way of Bliss Road, a roughly two-mile, winding uphill trek.

Around five miles of trails will be built on the 160-acre area surrounding Grandad Bluff, many of them following rogue trails already created by hikers who wander up the face.

ORA and the parks department said they chose the spot for the trails to help maintain the land, where crews were often removing trash and graffiti.

Ultimately, officials found that the trail’s development was more beneficial for the community than damaging, and its construction is scheduled to begin May 20, wrapping up in early October.

“As kids, we played all summer long in the area surrounding the bluff, so when we saw this amazing effort to improve the land and make the area accessible to the people of La Crosse, we wanted to be part of helping make it happen,” Warren Loveland said about the grant.

