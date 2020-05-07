Grandad Bluff trail project receives $300,000 grant

The multi-use trail planned for beneath Grandad Bluff received a boost this week: It was announced it would receive a $300,000 grant on Thursday.
The funding was announced through Outdoor Recreation Alliance, and came from the Warren and Denise Loveland family through the La Crosse Community Foundation.
The family fund donated a total of $400,000 to the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department intended for building, designing and maintaining the Hixon Forest trails, including this newest installment, which ORA coined “The Gateway” in its statement.
“The donation from Warren and Denise Loveland and the outpouring support we’ve received from the community, volunteers and the city of a Crosse will make ‘The Gateway’ a special place for residents and visitors to our community,” wrote Kurt Schroeder, ORA president.
ORA and the city parks department launched “The Gateway” project after receiving a $15,000 grant from the International Mountain Bicycling Association to identify and plan three new trails along La Crosse blufflands. Both parties matched the grant, budgeting the project for $30,000.
It is the first phase of three, although plans for the future trail projects are very preliminary, the groups said earlier in the year.
The trail received mixed reactions from neighbors below the bluff, catapulting a monthslong debate over whether its development would cause environmental damage to the bluff or increase traffic in the neighborhood.
The multi-use trails will give hikers and bikers new access to the landmark bluff, which is now limited to access by way of Bliss Road, a roughly two-mile, winding uphill trek.
Around five miles of trails will be built on the 160-acre area surrounding Grandad Bluff, many of them following rogue trails already created by hikers who wander up the face.
ORA and the parks department said they chose the spot for the trails to help maintain the land, where crews were often removing trash and graffiti.
Ultimately, officials found that the trail’s development was more beneficial for the community than damaging, and its construction is scheduled to begin May 20, wrapping up in early October.
“As kids, we played all summer long in the area surrounding the bluff, so when we saw this amazing effort to improve the land and make the area accessible to the people of La Crosse, we wanted to be part of helping make it happen,” Warren Loveland said about the grant.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.