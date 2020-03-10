Grandad Bluff Trail to begin construction on May 20

"It will not be an easy or short route," Odegaard said, "but I think clearly from the number of plans that have circulated around, one that is specifically for the city properties, and one that can be definitively looked at as far as what it really says, is going to be extremely important."

There is no timeline set for when that master plan will be completed.

Several members of the public raised concerns at the meeting that no environmental impact study was done while planning the trail.

The parks department said that the cost and impact to the bluff that would be caused by a study like that would be more damaging than any trail, and instead they said they refer to a forum known as the Environmental Leadership Forum, who helps weigh-in and oversee projects in the parklands.

Individual members who serve on ELF remain private, but groups such as Friends of the Blufflands, La Crosse County, Mississippi Valley Conservancy, Outdoor Recreation Alliance, Sierra Club, University of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin DOT, all serve on it, according to its 2017 strategic plan for the bluff and marshland.