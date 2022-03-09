Grant awarded to construct new Elroy clinic in partnership with Gundersen

Gundersen Health System has broken ground on a new clinic in Elroy with funding from a Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant supporting its development.

On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers today announced the city of Elroy, and Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics, would receive more than $6 million from the grant program to expand access to healthcare in rural communities, with $2.1 million to go towards infrastructure improvements to the downtown area, including street and utility work to support the construction of the new clinic, and $4 million to Gundersen to build it.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic only further highlighted, getting access to high-quality healthcare can be a challenge, especially in rural areas of the state where patients have to travel farther for care,” said Evers. “Thanks to great collaboration between Gundersen St. Joseph’s Hospital and Clinics and the local Elroy community, folks in Elroy won’t have to travel very far. The new clinic in Elroy will bridge an important gap in rural healthcare access, providing a new and improved space for high-quality care in the community and I am glad to support this project with these critical grant funds.”

This Elroy Clinic, being constructed by Weiser Brothers, will offer pharmacy services, chiropractic services, behavioral healthcare, and general clinic services. Included will be nine new exam rooms, a lab and a procedure room.

The Healthcare Infrastructure Capital Investment Grant Program is part of an over $285 million investment allocated by Evers for community capital projects across the state. The program is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Applications for grants were accepted from Oct. 26 to Nov. 30, 2021, and awards were given in sums ranging from $158,000 to $20 million. Additional grant recipients will be announced throughout the week.

