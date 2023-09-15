The La Crosse Lions Charities is upgrading its free vision screening program with a $7,500 grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation.

The funds will be used to purchase a new Spot Vision Screener — an $8,000 device that quickly takes pictures of a patient's eyes and then determines if something may be wrong with the person’s vision.

La Crosse Lions Club member Art Marson was one of two volunteers at Northside Elementary School Wednesday morning using Spot Vision Screeners to check children’s vision as part of the organization’s KidSight program.

Each Wednesday, Marson and other volunteers visit one of the many area schools and day care centers to complete the screenings free of charge.

The La Crosse Lions Club completes the 10 to 15 second screening on about 3,000 children each year in the area, Marson said.

The test may take a little longer, he said, if the children don’t stay still. To help with this challenge, the screening device is built to have an image on its screen and sounds that will draw a child's attention.

The test is much quicker and easier than the wall charts used up until about a decade ago in schools, Marson said.

Out of 70 children tested on Wednesday morning, 13 children received referrals to have their eyes checked by a doctor.

Many of them may not have realized they had any problems with their sight, even as it may have impacted their ability to learn.

“Children really aren't aware if they have vision issues,” Marson said. “Their reality is what they see.”

Marson said the Lions Club has placed a focus on vision for almost a century, as Hellen Keller challenged the organization in 1925 to work with people who are visually impaired.

The work also is important to the La Crosse Community Foundation.

“Vision problems can lead to other problems, including learning challenges, inattention at school which can result in behavioral issues, and poor school performance," the organization said in a press release. "They can also lead to stunted social development and diffidence, even into adulthood.”

La Crosse Community Foundation CEO Jamie Schloegel said the program aligns with the group's goals.

“It’s really important to the La Crosse Community Foundation that La Crosse County is a wonderful place to call home and a big part of being successful and being able to thrive somewhere is your academic success and your ability to access and succeed in school,” she said.