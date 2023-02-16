Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region is looking for new mentors. On Thursday, the organization received a $95,000 grant to boost its recruiting efforts.

The La Crosse County Community Foundation delivered a ceremonial check to the Big Brothers Big Sisters office in La Crosse to publicize the “60 Bigs in 60 Days” campaign. Big Brothers Big Sisters executive director Jeanne Meyer said the campaign is off to a good start with 44 inquiries that have already led to six new and eight pending matches.

Meyer said the campaign runs through March 4.

“We still have a long way to go, but this campaign is not one-and-done,” Meyer said. “Our efforts continue year-round, which is another reason why the LCCF support is so important.”

Meyer said the grant will fund operational costs, including recruiting and marketing. She said Big Brothers Big Sisters is serving more children than ever. The waiting list, as of Thursday, stood at 131 children seeking a match.

“Each of these children needs a positive role model — someone who can provide guidance and support,” Meyer said. “For many of our (children), their mentors are the only people in their lives who can offer consistent encouragement and help them navigate the challenges they face.”

Part of the challenge is convincing mentors they have something to offer. Sarah DeLacy volunteered as a mentor 20 years ago and learned that her time with a child “didn’t have to be scheduled. You can incorporate them into your daily routine.”

DeLacy said Big Brothers Big Sisters staffers are adept at matching backgrounds and interests.

“I thought being a ‘Big’ meant that I had to constantly wow my ‘Little’ — always planning outings and having extravagant experiences,” DeLacy said. “But after we were together for several years, I learned from my Little that her favorite memories are all of the normal things, like eating cookie dough while watching TV and hanging out ... It’s so easy to have such a big impact.”

Jamie Schloegel, LCCF chief operating officer, said the $95,000 represents one of LCCF’s largest grants.

“This is an unusually large grant for us,” Schloegel said. “But this is about the healthy development and growth of children in our community. Investing in the future of these young people is an investment in the entire community’s future, making it a cause worthy of this level of support.”

Schloegel said Big Brothers Big Sisters has a proven track record, both locally and nationally.

“La Crosse is fortunate to have an evidence-based program like Big Brothers and Big Sisters,” she said. “There’s a ton of evidence that shows the more access a kid has to safe, healthy role models, the higher likelihood it is they’re going to be successful, healthy adults.”

DeLacy said her involvement with Big Brothers Big Sisters “completely altered” her life in a positive way. She was matched with Ranelle Duke, who went on to earn a Ph.D. and works in the pharmaceutical industry. They continue stay in touch on a regular basis.

“I thought being a Big was about me doing a good thing, but Ranelle has taught me so much more than I ever taught her,” DeLacy said. “I’m open to new experiences and up for spontaneous adventure, and I credit Ranelle for bringing out that side of my personality.”

Big Brothers Big Sisters 7 Rivers Region serves 16 counties in Wisconsin and Minnesota. To volunteer, visit 7riversbbbs.org and click the “Get Involved” link.

