Grant requests signal meaty needs

More than $4.4 million has been requested by Wisconsin meat processors to upgrade or expand their facilities – underscoring the need for investment in Wisconsin’s meat industry, said Randy Romanski, secretary of the state’s Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

The department received about 100 applications for a new meat-processor grant program, representing about 20% of the state’s total meat processors; the average amount requested was $44,643.

“There’s tremendous need and many in the state share that view,” said Jeff Sindelar, professor and meat specialist in the UW-Division of Extension. “The need far exceeds the availability of funding. Hopefully the magnitude of requests will translate into more funding being made available.”

In his 2021-23 budget Gov. Tony Evers had proposed the state invest $1 million per year in meat-processing grants. The Legislature approved $200,000 per year. Evers also had proposed the creation and funding of a meat-talent-development program. He proposed $1.3 million for fiscal-year 2022 and $1.33 million for fiscal-year 2023. The funds weren’t approved in the final budget.

But in January — with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act — the governor targeted $5 million to be used to recruit talent and provide financial assistance for meat-processing-training programs. Kevin Krentz, president of the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation, said the state’s meat processors have struggled with attracting a sustainable workforce for many years. The Farm Bureau is pleased with the decision, he said.

“The meat processors in our state are an important part of our state’s agricultural economy,” he said. “The financial support will support students in meat-processing-training programs, encourage program development and connect meat processors with potential employees, which will give a much-needed boost to a critical part of our local food-supply chain.”

Jake Sailer owns Sailer’s Food Market and Meat Processing Inc. in Elmwood.

“I’m glad to see the government finally understands the needs of Wisconsin’s meat industry,” he said. “The state always has supported dairy and (now) we finally got on the radar.”

Positive cases of COVID-19 had resulted in temporary shutdowns in 2020 of U.S. meat-processing facilities. In response more consumers turned to local meat-processing facilities to purchase meat. But many of those facilities – which had for years struggled with a scarcity of labor as well as expensive equipment and other hurdles – were unable to keep pace with demand.

“At the beginning of the pandemic we had difficulties getting certain cuts of meat and were overwhelmed with custom-butchering and processing so we weren’t able to increase our butchering to meet the demands,” said Tim Brueggen of Falls Meat Service in Pigeon Falls. “Customers were panic-buying and wanted products in bulk volumes so supply was hard to keep up with.”

Labor has been one of his most difficult challenges and it has been difficult to fill positions, he said.

Even before the pandemic the industry wrestled with a scarcity of labor. Wayne Lautsbaugh of Crescent Meats in Cadott, said he’s faced labor issues for 19 years. One problem is there aren’t training programs for full-carcass cutting, he said. Large meat-processing companies have trained labor for that, but smaller companies would need to provide on-the-job training – an added burden to those whose teams are already stretched thin.

Brueggen said, “There’s a long learning curve in our industry.”

Scott Vorpagel, president and CEO of Lake Geneva Country Meats in Lake Geneva, said, “Between hiring challenges to fill open positions and quarantines for existing staff, it’s been tough keeping a full crew working on our processing floor each day. But we have a good core group that’s kept things going throughout the pandemic.”

This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.

Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.

