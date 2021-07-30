Grant to help restore public lands in La Crosse area affected by increased traffic

Abrahamzon said the tool box includes loppers, small handsaws and plastic trash bags, along with safety equipment such as gloves, vests and goggles. She said the project not only maintains public spaces but fosters an appreciation for green space.

"Once people find out about these places and what treasures they are, they will continue to come back," she said.

Volunteers can sign up online at mississippivalleyconservancy.org.

La Crosse Community Foundation executive director Jamie Schloegel said the foundation board is enthusiastic about the project. She said the board particularly appreciates the educational aspect.

"Naturehood Connections partners stewardship and education all under the guise of an entertaining outdoor activity," Schloegel said. "While it's designed for people of all ages, it's an especially fun way to instill important concepts into children. This activity teaches them about plants, animals, rocks and land formations along with personal responsibility and the importance of giving back to the land and their community."

Abrahamzon said both people and environment will benefit from the project.

"When people connect with nature, it's good for their physical and mental health ... and it gets people to care about conservation and protecting our green space," she said. "We're very grateful to the La Crosse Community Foundation for their years of support. It's a gift to everyone in the community."

