Grant to help restore public lands in La Crosse area affected by increased traffic

One of the few positives of the COVID-19 pandemic was the public's rediscovery of the outdoors. But as the public flocked to outdoor spaces, it also meant more wear and tear on public parks and trails.
The La Crosse Community Foundation and Mississippi Valley Conservancy have an answer for that. The foundation Friday awarded a $20,000 grant to the conservancy to restore heavily used public lands during the pandemic. The grant was announced Friday at the La Crosse River Conservancy’s trailhead kiosk in Onalaska.
"During the pandemic, more individuals and families than ever visited the nature preserves, hiked the trails, observed the plants and animals and depended on these safe outdoor grounds for recreation," said Carol Abrahamzon, executive director of the conservancy. "While that's why we work so hard to preserve these areas, the increased traffic took a toll on the land. As a result, trails eroded, trash accumulated and seeds from invasive species spread."
The conservancy will use the grant money to create Naturehood Connections, a do-it-yourself volunteer program that offers tools and training to help restore and maintain public outdoor areas. A locked toolbox containing instructions to equip volunteers was recently installed at the La Crosse River Conservancy. The toolbox, which also contains activities for children, will move to another protected property near the base of Grandad Bluff Aug. 4.
Abrahamzon said the tool box includes loppers, small handsaws and plastic trash bags, along with safety equipment such as gloves, vests and goggles. She said the project not only maintains public spaces but fosters an appreciation for green space.
"Once people find out about these places and what treasures they are, they will continue to come back," she said.
Volunteers can sign up online at mississippivalleyconservancy.org.
La Crosse Community Foundation executive director Jamie Schloegel said the foundation board is enthusiastic about the project. She said the board particularly appreciates the educational aspect.
"Naturehood Connections partners stewardship and education all under the guise of an entertaining outdoor activity," Schloegel said. "While it's designed for people of all ages, it's an especially fun way to instill important concepts into children. This activity teaches them about plants, animals, rocks and land formations along with personal responsibility and the importance of giving back to the land and their community."
Abrahamzon said both people and environment will benefit from the project.
"When people connect with nature, it's good for their physical and mental health ... and it gets people to care about conservation and protecting our green space," she said. "We're very grateful to the La Crosse Community Foundation for their years of support. It's a gift to everyone in the community."