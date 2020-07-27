Grants aid La Crosse County retail businesses

“Due to the unprecedented and quickly evolving nature of the circumstances surrounding this pandemic, we’re going a little beyond our usual methods to help our community try and weather this storm,” Reimler said. “We recognize that the financial need for our small business community will continue to remain significant and that these local resources can provide a lifeline, which is why we are asking for the community’s help”, said Robin Mosses, executive director of Downtown Mainstreet. “As a community we can make a difference in the future survival of our businesses.”