The Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse awarded a record $105,000 in grant funding dedicated to the well-being and self-sufficiency of women and girls.

After a rigorous selection process, grants of $1,000 to $10,000 were awarded to a diverse group of programs that offer opportunities and access to education, housing, transportation and enrichment.

Funds were awarded to 21 grantees July 26-27. Notable award winners include REAL Girls, New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Center, Hope Restores' Women of Melanin and numerous female entrepreneurs.

Through these grants, the Women's Fund aims to foster positive change and create a more equitable and inclusive community for all.

"We are thrilled to support these outstanding organizations that are making a tangible difference in the lives of women and girls in our community," said Nancy Mueller, president of Women's Fund board of directors. "By funding these initiatives, we are working together to create a more equitable society where all women and girls can thrive."

REAL Girls is a character-building program offered to fourth and fifth graders at Northside and State Road Elementary Schools. The program addresses issues young girls face and encourages physical activity.

Life skills training topics include hygiene, bullying, healthy eating and self-defense. Confidence building happens through regular running and training for a 5K race.

Another recipient was the New Horizons Shelter and Outreach Centers' Survivor's Fund, which helps women avoid homelessness by covering gaps in rent to keep families housed and safe in our community.

Funds are often used for the first month's rent or security deposit, application fees, camera doorbells and the purchase of a new cell for and/or plan to ensure victims feel safe.

Hope Restores’ Women of Melanin was also among the recipients, an organization that fosters a sisterhood and increases knowledge, coping skills and self-advocacy. It received a grant to support its mission to support and bridge the gap between African Americans in the community.

The group creates a supportive social environment to build confidence, connection and resilience. Women identify specific personal goals they would like to achieve and learn about mental health, wellness and life skills.

Women's Fund recognizes the significance of financial independence for women. Ten women entrepreneurs and potential entrepreneurs in La Crosse County will receive one-on-one business mentoring, training and access to responsible capital through the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation.

This project aims to increase the success rate of women-owned businesses and promote economic growth and empowerment for women entrepreneurs through one-on-one mentorship with La Crosse area business experts.

Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse is immensely grateful to its donors, community partners and volunteers, whose support made these grants possible. Visit womensfundlacrosse.org for a complete list of grants funded.