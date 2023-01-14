Grateful for my daughters: adoption made our family complete

On October 14, we were out of town with our 5-year-old daughter when a call came in around 1 p.m.

By 9 a.m. the next morning, we had two daughters.

In January 2017, we adopted Cosette (Cozy), who was born in Tomah. We didn't learn of her until after the delivery, when our social worker called to tell us her birth family had selected us to be her parents. It was a life-changing day — and around four years later we began the adoption process again.

Just as with Cozy, Isabelle (Izzy) was a complete surprise. She was just about 10 hours old when we learned her biological mother and father had picked us to adopt her. We were physically prepared, having kept all the baby equipment and clothes, but emotionally, it was a shock.

Adopting children was always the plan for my husband and me. Neither of us was intent on having a biological child, and there are children born every day who need loving homes. We knew the process would be long and expensive, but were thrown by how scarring it can be when a match falls through.

In 2016, shortly after we were approved to be among the prospective families signed with our agency, we were chosen by a woman due in less than a week. We were at the hospital shortly after the birth, and had the baby with us for the night. We named her, and sent pictures to our families.

The next morning, we were informed the mother had changed her mind.

I wasn't sure I could handle continuing the adoption process. It was a devastating experience.

Cozy made every hurdle and heartache worth it. She was born to middle school-aged parents, who opted for an open adoption but have not yet asked for any photos, updates or contact. Cozy knows all about her adoption, that she has two more parents who love her and trusted us enough to give us the best gift possible.

Izzy was also born to young parents, who chose a closed adoption. She was born at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, and when we arrived the nurses gushed about her -- how sweet she was, how much hair she had, how she had barely touched a crib in the last 20 hours because everyone wanted to hold her.

Due to COVID, Cozy couldn't be present when we met Izzy for the first time, but we made sure she would be the first person in the family to hold her. With the baby on her lap, sleeping contently, Cosette's face spread into a shy smile. She kissed the baby on the head.

As with Cozy, we made an effort to maintain some emotional distance for the first 30 days, the period during which the birth parents can reclaim the baby. We had learned the hard way that just because the baby is in your arms doesn't mean she will stay there.

For our first month with her, we called Cozy "Baby B," and planned to use a non-name for new baby as well. Cozy decided that the little one should be "Baby Rainbow." At school, in a drawing Cozy made of her family, next to me, her dad and our two dogs was a tiny figure labeled as "Rainbow."

The adoption process isn't finalized until six months post-placement, and until then any chosen name is not legal. At Izzy's first doctor appointment she was listed simply as "Baby (birth mother's last name)" in her records. The woman who checked us in at Gundersen pediatrics asked what we would like her to be called, and I told her our daughter proclaimed her Rainbow but we were fine with what they currently had down.

At our next appointment, by which time the woman had likely seen several dozen faces and names, I approached and was about to say Izzy's listed name, sure she wouldn't remember. But as soon as we walked up, the woman said "Rainbow!" and asked all about how the baby was doing, crossing her fingers for us that the adoption would go through.

The nurses and doctors, different each time until we established a pediatrician, were equally excited and hopeful for us.

On Nov. 15, termination of parental rights took place, and Isabelle -- finally called by her name -- was an official family member. Her court finalization will occur in April.

Cozy is enamored with her baby sister, who clearly likes her the most of any family member. Cozy picks out her outfits, helps feed her, cuddles her and even reads to her -- the first book chronicled the lifespan of a bat, of all topics. It is amazing to see them together. The jealousy has been minimal, thankfully.

For now, parenting stresses revolve around an extremely energetic kindergartener and a three-month-old in the PURPLE cry (inconsolable wailing and screaming) stage. Going forward, we will likely be working through the emotional wounds that come with adoption.

Through dozens of hours of education, we have learned that, even with best efforts to provide a stable, understanding home, adoption often brings feelings of loss, anger and identity issues. Many youth adopted from foster care situations faced heightened trauma, and I am inspired those who welcome foster youth to their families, embracing them with love while accepting any mental, financial and situational challenges that may arise.

I will be forever grateful to the birth mothers and fathers of our two daughters. That they saw something in us, entrusted we would care for and love their girls for a lifetime, is the greatest honor I can imagine.

