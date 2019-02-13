Get your binoculars, it's time to count birds again. The Friends of the La Crosse Marsh and WisCorp are hosting the local chapter of the Great Backyard Bird Count Saturday.
The Great Backyard Bird Count, a joint project from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology at Cornell University and the National Audubon Society, collects data from all over the world. The data helps scientists understand how variables including climate change affects bird populations and better inform conservation projects. Last year, the count tallied 6,459 bird species and 28,897,348 individual birds. Participants submitted bird counts from every continent.
Interested La Crosse area bird counters should meet any time between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Myrick Park Center's Marsh View Room. The address is 789 Myrick Park Drive, La Crosse.
