Great River Folk Festival returns Aug. 27-29

Stay for the evening concert that starts off with Wisconsin native and awardwinning guitarist Greg Gilbertson, the 2018 GRFF Songwriter Contest winner, with his band. Next up are Red House Recording artists Danny Schmidt and Carrie Elkin, from Austin, Texas. They will bring you back to the days of beautifully hand-crafted lonesome pines music with both complexity and passion that harken back to a ’60s coffee house. Next up the fest brings back Chicago Farmer and the Fieldnotes. If you don’t already know Chicago Farmer’s music, think Arlo Guthrie meets Todd Snider, but with his own inimitable style and wit. We wrap up the night with Annie Mack, who stylistically can be best compared to Mavis Staple. We’re pretty sure no one will want the night to end. Of course, as mentioned earlier, our comedian friend Mary Mack will make it tough on the audience to know when to make a pit stop as she keeps you laughing between sets.