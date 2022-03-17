Great River Road’s captain wins Governor's Legacy Award

At the close of the Governor’s Conference on Tourism Tuesday night, Sherry Quamme, captain of the Wisconsin Great River Road, was awarded the Governor’s Legacy Award by Gov. Tony Evers.

The Governor’s Tourism Legacy Award is presented to an individual who has shown a long lasting and permanent contribution to the industry over the years.

Rep. Jill Billings, WI Mississippi Parkway Commission member, and Dave Ring, Kwik Trip, nominated Ferryville’s Quamme for her tremendous impact and dedication promoting the Great River Road and tourism in Western Wisconsin.

“I am honored to nominate Sherry Quamme for the Legacy Award," Billings said. "She is truly a dedicated public servant and volunteer, going above and beyond to support and promote the working of the WMRPC and tourism in Western Wisconsin.”

“It has been great to work with Sherry Quamme on the WMRPC. She is an active, engaged, and informed leader on all tourism activities in our region. She works hard to boost our area not only across the State of Wisconsin, but nationally as well, overseeing the Great River Road’s designation as an All American By-Way last year.”

“In spite of the challenges faced by the tourism industry during COVID-19, Sherry made the best of a bad situation and worked to encourage safe travel to Wisconsin’s West Coast, capture tourism grant money for our area and prepare us for success moving forward.”

