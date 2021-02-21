Great River Road, two other scenic routes win national designations

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) last week celebrated cooperative efforts along three of the state’s major waterfronts that won Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) designations for their national importance as tourism destinations.

The FHWA’s National Scenic Byways Program declared the Wisconsin Great River Road (previously recognized as a National Scenic Byway) an All-American Road.

Wisconsin’s Lake Superior Byway and Door County’s Coastal Byway both gained National Scenic Byway designations. The routes are selected based upon the archeological, cultural, historic, natural, recreational and scenic qualities they offer.

“It is a well-deserved honor for these three routes to gain National Scenic Byways titles, which help guide travelers from around the world,” WisDOT Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said. “I want to thank all those who worked on these designations and welcome anyone to enjoy the spectacular beauty and recreation these routes offer in Wisconsin.”

