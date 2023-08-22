Tuesday’s Double Take concert at Great River Sound in Onalaska will be postponed due to the forecasted high heat index. The concert is rescheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 5, but will begin at 6 p.m., a half hour earlier than normal due to the earlier sunset time.

“We’re postponing Double Take both for public safety and general enjoyment concerns," said Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary spokesman Dan Stevens. "It's no use having the band, Citizens State Bank as our sponsor and fans miserable and potentially passing out in 100-degree weather. Fans should come back in September when everyone can be comfortable and have a great time.”

Great River Sound is free to the public but collects donations for the Onalaska Police Department’s K-9 program.

The Coulee Region Steel Band concert scheduled for Aug. 29 will proceed as regularly scheduled. For the latest updates, concert-goers should check Great River Sound’s facebook page or website.