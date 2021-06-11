Great River Sound returns June through August in Onalaska

The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary Club has announced the return and lineup for the Great River Sound concert series, running from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday, June through August, at Dash-Park in Onalaska.

The club will collect donations for the Rotary Mobile Medical Clinic which will provide basic healthcare to the uninsured and underinsured in partnership with St. Clare Health Mission. The concerts themselves are free to attend.

The band lineup is as follows, with more information and updates available at greatriversound.com.

June 15: Sapsuckers

June 22: TUGG

June 29: Lighthouse & Compass

July 6: Troubadawgs

July 13: Jenna Rae

July 20: Crooked Willow

July 27: Flying A's

Aug. 3: Leithold Trio

Aug. 10: Tequila Brothers

Aug. 17: Gregg Hall

Aug. 24: Knee High July

Aug. 31: Andy Hughes & the Mighty Few

In the event of adverse weather, the concert will be held Wednesday evenings instead.

