 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Great River Sound returns June through August in Onalaska
0 Comments

Great River Sound returns June through August in Onalaska

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary Club has announced the return and lineup for the Great River Sound concert series, running from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday, June through August, at Dash-Park in Onalaska.

The club will collect donations for the Rotary Mobile Medical Clinic which will provide basic healthcare to the uninsured and underinsured in partnership with St. Clare Health Mission. The concerts themselves are free to attend.

The band lineup is as follows, with more information and updates available at greatriversound.com.

  • June 15: Sapsuckers
  • June 22:  TUGG
  • June 29:  Lighthouse & Compass
  • July 6: Troubadawgs
  • July 13: Jenna Rae
  • July 20: Crooked Willow
  • July 27: Flying A's
  • Aug. 3: Leithold Trio
  • Aug. 10: Tequila Brothers
  • Aug. 17: Gregg Hall
  • Aug. 24: Knee High July
  • Aug. 31: Andy Hughes & the Mighty Few

In the event of adverse weather, the concert will be held Wednesday evenings instead.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News