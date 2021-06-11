Great River Sound returns June through August in Onalaska

The Onalaska Hilltopper Rotary Club has announced the return and lineup for the Great River Sound concert series, running from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Tuesday, June through August, at Dash-Park in Onalaska.
The club will collect donations for the Rotary Mobile Medical Clinic which will provide basic healthcare to the uninsured and underinsured in partnership with St. Clare Health Mission. The concerts themselves are free to attend.
The band lineup is as follows, with more information and updates available at greatriversound.com.
- June 15: Sapsuckers
- June 22: TUGG
- June 29: Lighthouse & Compass
- July 6: Troubadawgs
- July 13: Jenna Rae
- July 20: Crooked Willow
- July 27: Flying A's
- Aug. 3: Leithold Trio
- Aug. 10: Tequila Brothers
- Aug. 17: Gregg Hall
- Aug. 24: Knee High July
- Aug. 31: Andy Hughes & the Mighty Few
In the event of adverse weather, the concert will be held Wednesday evenings instead.