Great River United Way: Hunger in our community

When I was a kid, I remember my brother coming home from a friend’s house one evening. He told me that his friend’s mom sent him home because they were going to eat dinner. Nothing unusual there. But then he told me that when this family has a meal, they only have one thing. Like just peas. Or just corn. My still-developing brain found this strange, but I went about my day without giving it any more thought.

Now, as an adult, I am heartbroken for my brother’s friend and his siblings who must have been so hungry.

I knew this family didn’t have as much as my family did, but I never experienced life without access to three full meals a day, plus snacks.

I recognize now the privileged life I had and am thankful my parents had the means to provide for our family.

Right now, one in three households in our community is struggling to make ends meet.

The most recent census data shows that 10% of individuals in La Crosse County live in poverty. Add to that the 26% of La Crosse County households considered ALICE — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. These are folks that are often working more than one job and still not thriving.

People in our community are dealing with the real threat of not being able to afford enough food for their households. In the Compass Now Report from 2021, 17% of people responding to the random survey and 27% of the people responding to the convenience survey said their ability to pay for healthy food was “fair” or “poor.” We also saw that 14% of the people responding to the random survey and 22% of the people responding to the convenience survey had run out of food in the past year, and did not have money to buy more.

November is a month where food becomes top of mind for many. It is the season of giving thanks, and we are grateful that our region has plentiful food resources. Searching the 211 Wisconsin website shows hundreds of pantries, meal sites, and other resources in the region.

Great Rivers United Way is strengthening food access through a three-pronged approach.

First, we provide grant funds to address immediate needs. We support programs at our local food bank, Hunger Task Force, as well as WAFER Food Pantry, The Salvation Army, and Mobile Meals.

Second, we help prevent the underlying factor of poverty by funding programs that get kids off to a good start in life, so they can graduate from high school and build thriving lives. This includes Healthy Families at Family & Children’s Center, parent support at The Parenting Place, and programs at our local Boys & Girls Clubs.

Third, we advocate for policies that help supplement and stabilize household income, like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Earned-Income Tax Credit (EITC).

This holiday season, Great Rivers United Way is partnering with Rotary Lights to coordinate a new community-wide food drive. Rotary Lights has collected more than 4 million food items at Riverside Park to distribute to local food pantries since its inaugural season in 1995. This year, we are working together to (hopefully!) collect even more food by co-hosting food drives at businesses and organizations all over our community. Those wishing to help fight hunger – a cause shared by Rotary Lights and Great Rivers United Way – will have more opportunities to do so than ever.

There is a role for everyone in eliminating hunger in our community.

Give. Donate non-perishable food items at food drive locations or directly to your local pantry. Cash is also needed and very welcome. Organizations often purchase perishable food items to offer packages with enough protein and dairy. They also need refrigeration and gas to transport food.

Advocate. Policies matter. Call your representative in support of SNAP and EITC. Learn about local food resources and help connect those who may be in need to organizations that help. Great Rivers 211 is a wonderful starting point.

Volunteer. Food pantries, community gardens, and meal delivery services depend on volunteers to operate their programs. Giving of yourself to the community is incredibly rewarding.

The need in our community is real. Please join us during Rotary Lights in the fight against hunger — this could be the year we get to 5 million food items collected! Visit www.gruw.org/fooddrive to find out where and when you can donate