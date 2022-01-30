Great River United Way: Let the work begin

The Compass Now Report is a community needs assessment published every three years. Great Rivers United Way (GRUW) coordinates this project, but many community partners are involved, including health departments from six of the counties GRUW serves as well as the area’s major medical facilities.

Compass Now meshes community stakeholder input with community perception survey data and local health data to identify the Coulee Region’s highest needs, which are presented in a regional report. When writing grants for funds from our Community Investment Campaign, GRUW’s nonprofit partners indicate which of these needs their programs address. This means that the dollars you donate to GRUW go toward solving proven problems.

The focus of this column in 2022 will be looking at specific Compass-identified needs and how we’re working with our partners to offer programs that make a difference in those areas, but first — let’s review our funding process and this year’s grant requests.

From November until early February, grants are submitted, read, rated and approved in a volunteer-lead process. How much funding programs receive is determined by the success of our annual fundraising campaign — there is never enough to fully fund requests. For 2022, 50 programs requested funding for programs that fall under three main focus areas, as determined by the Compass Now Report.

Those areas are: the success of our community’s youngest members, financial stability for all households, and connecting Coulee Region residents to resources that help with physical and mental health. All three are looked at through the lens of equity.

Partners requested almost $775,000 to fund programs that benefit youth and children. Grants were written for mentoring programs, youth academic programs, programming to stop child abuse, and early childhood assistance for both parents and children. These programs have a variety of outcomes, but what they all have in common is the betterment of our youngest community members. They are the future for ALL of us, and programs in this category ensure that our future will be in good hands.

Grants written to address the pillar of stabilizing household finances totaled about $595,000. Programs doing the work and meeting this need include homeless shelters, housing resource programs, job skills enhancement and feeding the hungry. When we look at community members who are struggling financially right now, many of them are wanting to improve their employment and provide upward mobility in a job or career. This programming also works to find long term solutions to homelessness and creates stronger economic situations where participants can thrive, not just survive.

The third and final area of focus is physical and mental health. Mental health is a very large concern, and requests for funding to maintain programming and even start more of it in 2022 reflect this. This is the highest need identified in the Compass Now Report. Funding requests for physical and mental health programs totaled more than $1 million, and cover things like safety from domestic abuse, building resilience in our youth, outpatient counseling, crisis lines, early intervention, and keeping our elders healthy and aging in place. Programs working in this area provide so many people a solid foundation on which they can be happy, healthy, and productive members of our community.

We’ve identified needs, received requests and made funding decisions. We’ve raised money and now comes the fun part — giving it all away!

As this column progresses through the year, Great Rivers United Way will continue to use it as a way to inform you of evolving needs and who is meeting them. It is our mission to unite people and resources to improve lives and strengthen our communities, and we want you to know how that’s done.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0