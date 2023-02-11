Saturday is 211 Day, celebrating the go-to resource 211, which helped more than 14,500 people in the Tri-State area of Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa access help for immediate or long-term challenges last year.

Throughout 2022, trained call specialists connected people to locally available services, including help with rent, food, utility bills and health care. For example, Great Rivers 211 connected people to find resources to help improve their mental health, access addiction recovery assistance, locate safe and affordable housing, and help to pay for necessities such as utilities, food and transportation.

211 is a free, confidential, 24-hour information and referral service that connects residents of the Tri-State area with health and human services support. In 2022, the service received over 21,000 contacts, including text, chat, and website messages from residents. Anyone needing help or information can call 211 or text their zip code to 898211 to reach a trained 211 specialist.

Carla Lundeen, director of Great Rivers 211, encourages people to use the service.

“People reach out to 211 to find information on basic needs, like heating or utility assistance, elder care, or to find the closest food bank. They also call for everyday information like where to take their child for developmental screening or how to locate job training or find free tax filing support,” Lundeen said.

Great Rivers 211 has helped a number of people living in the Tri-State area, including a mother who recently moved to the region with a child with a disability and who needed assistance to navigate the health and human services system in their new hometown. Great Rivers 211 connected her with the right resources and information to ensure her child and her family received support and assistance. She thanked the knowledgeable, helpful, and kind call specialists at Great Rivers 211 for providing the help and information she needed.

A vast amount of local information is available through the service, including health and mental health resources, health insurance programs, support for older Americans and people with disabilities, adult day care, Meals on Wheels, respite care, home health care, transportation, homemaker services and support for children, youth, and families.

Great Rivers 211 is a service of Gundersen Health System, part of its mission to promote the health and well-being of the communities it serves. Great Rivers United Way provides critical funding along with support from the La Crosse and Eau Claire County Departments of Human Services and 211 Wisconsin and other 211 state systems. Great Rivers 211 contracts with other essential health and human service agencies to provide their agency’s after-hours services.

Starting Feb. 11, 211 is currently available to 99% of people in the U.S. and across all of Canada.

If you or anyone you know needs help, call 211 or visit 211.org. Help is available 24/7, in 180 languages. 211.org is also available in Spanish.

