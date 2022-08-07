Great Rivers 211: Connecting you to resources

We are now in the dog days of summer and enjoying all that summer brings. In addition, back to school is just around the corner. This means parents and caretakers start to think about gathering school supplies.

If you are looking for resources for gathering supplies, we are here to help! We can look in your area to see if any programs are collecting donations or offering free back to school supplies for low-income individuals.

The hot summer months can bring stress in other areas as well, such as the cost of electrical bills being higher, due to air conditioning needs or increased spending on food due to school being out for kids. We can look for programs that may assist if you have an electric disconnect notice or if you need food pantries.

We look forward to helping you and meeting you where you are at. Our Community Resource Specialists are just a call, web chat, or text away. Texting is available from 1:30 to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday, online chat is available 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, and our phone lines are 24/7.

Great Rivers 211 is an information, referral and crisis line service serving western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa. Professionally trained staff can answer your questions about local, statewide and national resources and can assist you with all kinds of life situations and challenges.

Simply dial the three-digit telephone number 2-1-1 or 800-362-8255 to learn more. Language Interpretation is available. Chat with us at our website www.greatrivers211.org, or text your zip code to 898211.