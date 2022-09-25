Great Rivers 211: Ways to seek emotional wellness help

October is National Emotional Wellness Month. What is emotional wellness, you ask? Emotional wellness is the ability to navigate life’s challenging situations with success and bounce back when times are tough. This is a healthy and important characteristic to have in life when we all face difficult times.

There are skills you can learn to help get through stressful life events. The first step is noticing your emotions and behaviors. You could write your feelings down in a journal or talk to a friend or family member. Being vulnerable allows others to feel trusted and connected. Others may open up in return. This can strengthen relationships and build connections. This mutual support is beneficial.

If you’d rather reach out to a professional or don’t feel you have support in your personal life, you can find out if your employer has an Employee Assistance Program. Oftentimes this can get you access to a mental health professional at a reduced cost, or even free of charge. You can also reach out to your doctor or healthcare team. This is a good idea if you have an interest in starting medications or would like a mental health assessment.

You can also call 2-1-1 to get a list of mental health agencies in your area. In addition, we can provide information on support groups that may be in your area or warmlines where you can simply talk to someone on the phone about the things you are going through.

If you don’t want to talk to anyone and would rather work on your mental health independently, there are a lot of online tools and educational videos available that can help teach healthy coping skills. Remember you are not alone and there are people that want to help. When we don’t address our feelings and emotions and instead bottle them up, this can be unhealthy. It can have negative consequences on relationships in our personal lives or at work. It can even have consequences for our physical health. Take some time this month to check up on the ones you care about and check in with yourself on your own emotional wellness. We all deserve to live happy healthy lives.

Great Rivers 211 is an information, referral and crisis line service serving western Wisconsin, southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa. Professionally trained staff can answer your questions about local, statewide and national resources and can assist you with all kinds of life situations and challenges.

Simply dial the three-digit telephone number 2-1-1 or 800-362-8255 to learn more. Language Interpretation is available. Chat with us at our website www.greatrivers211.org, or text your zip code to 898211.