Great Rivers United Way has allocated the money raised during its 2018-19 campaign.
Seventy-four programs run by 26 partner agencies were granted $1,507,465. Funds were split among Great Rivers United Way’s four impact areas: health, 28 percent; education, 21 percent; financial stability, 14 percent; and community basics, 37 percent.
This is the last year of a three-year funding cycle that began in 2016.
Now, with the final year of that funding cycle allocated, Great Rivers United Way looks to fall, when new grant applications will be submitted and scored to determine the next round of two-year funding. That process is led by community volunteers.
Applications submitted in the fall must align with Great Rivers United Way’s newly created strategic plan, which will guide the organization’s work through 2022.
