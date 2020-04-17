Great Rivers United Way announces 4 emergency response awards

After expanding its emergency response fundraising efforts earlier this month, Great Rivers United Way has announced four awards:
Brighter Tomorrows in Sparta was awarded $3,000 from the Monroe County Emergency Response Fund to support survivors of domestic violence during this time of increased need. Mandates and restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 may increase risk for victims and survivors by essentially trapping them in their homes with their abusers. This emergency response grant is helping to pay for hotel stays and basic supplies until safe and stable long-term housing is available.
Couleecap Inc. was awarded $20,000 from the Crawford and Monroe county emergency response funds to assist low-wage workers who have lost or reduced their employment due to COVID-19. The program will provide gap funding to help people at risk of falling behind on critical bills, such as rent, car payments, life-critical prescription costs, utility bills and more, until employment is resumed or unemployment benefits begin.
Families First of Monroe County was awarded $12,595 from the Monroe County emergency response funds to address short-term impacts on households caused by COVID-19. Funds will enhance the existing support and case management services to directly assist individuals and families with shelter, employment support, child-care assistance, accessing medical and mental-health care, transportation and basic needs.
The Parenting Place locations in Sparta and Tomah were awarded $1,000 from the Monroe County emergency response fund to purchase and distribute diapers through their Diaper Banks.
Great Rivers United Way’s emergency response funds are meant to support and enhance the government assistance provided to nonprofit agencies.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.