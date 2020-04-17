Great Rivers United Way announces 4 emergency response awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After expanding its emergency response fundraising efforts earlier this month, Great Rivers United Way has announced four awards:

Brighter Tomorrows in Sparta was awarded $3,000 from the Monroe County Emergency Response Fund to support survivors of domestic violence during this time of increased need. Mandates and restrictions intended to slow the spread of COVID-19 may increase risk for victims and survivors by essentially trapping them in their homes with their abusers. This emergency response grant is helping to pay for hotel stays and basic supplies until safe and stable long-term housing is available.

Couleecap Inc. was awarded $20,000 from the Crawford and Monroe county emergency response funds to assist low-wage workers who have lost or reduced their employment due to COVID-19. The program will provide gap funding to help people at risk of falling behind on critical bills, such as rent, car payments, life-critical prescription costs, utility bills and more, until employment is resumed or unemployment benefits begin.