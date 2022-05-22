Great Rivers United Way: Be that someone for a youth in need

Think back to your youth. If you’re anything like me, it included playing outside with siblings, cousins, and neighborhood kids. Walking to school with a friend or two, or riding the bus if you lived out of town. There were pick-up games of kickball at the neighborhood park, and we went home when the street lights came on.

The problems I experienced growing up included misunderstandings with friends, unrequited crushes, acne, wanting to get good grades, and peer pressure to skip school, drink and experiment with other illicit activities. The social networks I had access to were friends, teammates and co-workers, and our interactions were face to face.

When I think about the world my Gen Z child (now 25) grew up in, there was some playing outside with friends, but there was more playing online. The internet and smart phones became ever-present. There was no disconnecting from the constant activity, chatter and even bullying that happened online. The problems I experienced were still there, but amplified by the “social networks” we still have — in ever-increasing numbers — now.

Youth today are struggling with anxiety, depression and other mental health challenges in greater numbers than ever, and there are not enough mental health providers to meet their needs. The ratio of mental health providers to the population in La Crosse County is 1 to 320 and ranges from 670 to 6,560 per mental health care provider in surrounding counties (COMPASS, 2021). This contributes to delays in accessing care. The average delay between the onset of mental health symptoms and treatment is 11 years (NAMI, 2020).

Prior to the pandemic, we knew there was a mental health treatment gap for youth in our region. According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services data cited in the Compass 2021 Report, 8,472 youth in our region experienced a mental illness in 2017, and 41% of those went untreated. In rural areas near La Crosse, more than 50% of those needing mental health care do not receive it.

According to the 2018-19 Youth Risk Behavior Survey of La Crosse County high school students, 48% of students reported significant problems with anxiety; 29% were at-risk for depression; 15% had seriously considered suicide; and 45% said they rarely or never get the emotional help they need. Youth who identified as LGBTQ+ reported higher rates in each of these factors.

Feeling overwhelmed, yet? Chances are the youth around you are, too! The impact of the pandemic on their social connectedness and social emotional learning remains to be fully understood, but we are fortunate to have many programs in the community to address these challenges.

Better Together is a collaborative community project intended to improve mental health, reduce the number of youth at risk for depression, and normalize mental health conversations in La Crosse County. The project is working to increase mental health literacy and social emotional learning in schools and youth serving organizations, and has trained hundreds of community members in Youth Mental Health First Aid, an evidence-based training program on how to recognize the signs and symptoms of a mental health challenge, and how to respond in a mental health crisis.

Local youth-serving organizations, like Boys & Girls Clubs — of Greater La Crosse and of West Central Wisconsin — and scouting organizations, have incorporated mental-wellbeing into their programming. Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region fosters healthy relationships between youth and adults who commit to being stable adult mentors. YWCA La Crosse is teaching students peer-to-peer conflict resolution skills in its Restorative Justice program. Schools have increased on-site mental health services including in-person and tele-health services. Hundreds of educators, youth-serving providers, and community members have been trained in Youth Mental Health First Aid.

Want to help?

There are plenty of meaningful actions adults can take to be a source of support for the youth in their lives. Listen non-judgmentally. Show up. Be a trusted adult. Validate tough experiences without trying to fix them. Be willing to talk about mental health, and share your own strategies for coping with stress and adversity. Model good self-care: get help when you need it, set healthy boundaries and normalize care.

Finally, pay attention to the kids who are quieter, withdrawn or marginalized. Everyone needs someone — and you could be that person to a youth in need.

