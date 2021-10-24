Great Rivers United Way: Community-driven since 1949

Great Rivers United Way has been community-driven for more than 70 years.

From start to finish, our fundraising efforts rely on residents of our seven-county service region. First, thousands of community members pledge their financial support. Then, volunteers — many of whom are also donors — participate in our grant-making process.

Although “Citizen Review” officially debuted in 1960, an Executive Budget Committee comprised of volunteers had been making funding decisions since Great Rivers United Way’s inception as the Community Chest & Welfare Federation in 1949. That year, 16 committee members were involved. By 1960, that number grew to 33 and included those outside of the Budget Committee.

In 1964, 256 community members attended our “Annual Budget Review,” where they analyzed agency finances and made a recommendation to the Budget Committee, who in turn made a funding recommendation our Board of Directors.

This same approval process exists today, with some modern twists. First community volunteers read and rate grants. Those outcomes are then reviewed by our Fund Distribution Steering Committee, who makes a recommendation to our Board of Directors.

Thanks to modern technology, volunteers are able to participate from the comfort of their own homes. Interested in learning more about our community’s needs, what our partners are doing to address them, and how YOU can get involved? Read on …

Great Rivers United Way is currently recruiting Community Investment volunteers. Community Investment is our process for fulfilling our Certified Partners’ funding requests. Community Investment happens every two years.

Community Investment volunteers can expect to increase their knowledge of community needs and resources by reading, evaluating, and rating grant applications using a clear set of criteria. Past volunteers have reported feeling good about helping to ensure that donor dollars are invested in great programs that help people living right here in our community.

Prior to grant review, volunteers are trained to leave any unknown bias they may have at the door in order to evaluate fairly and equitably. Volunteers are not assigned grants from organizations they have a relationship with in an effort to avoid conflicts of interest.

The time commitment for this volunteer need is two meetings totaling four hours, plus the time it takes you to review the five or six grants assigned to you on your own. The total commitment is roughly 11 to 14 hours.

Following independent review, volunteers attend a panel at which they will discuss their ratings with other volunteers who have reviewed the same grants. Panel members discuss their grant proposals and decide on a final collective score.

The training and panels will take place virtually this year, and volunteers will utilize an easy-to-use online platform called CommunityForce for rating. An internet-connected computer or tablet, plus a desire to learn are required. Volunteers should live or work in our counties served: Buffalo, Crawford, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon in Wisconsin, and Houston in Minnesota.

While a donation to Great Rivers United Way is a wonderful way to support your community, deciding how those gifts are distributed helps ensure that we are the best stewards possible of our donors’ hard-earned dollars. Please consider getting involved in this community-driven process this year.

To learn more about becoming a Community Investment volunteer or to sign up, visit www.gruw.org/communityinvestment.

