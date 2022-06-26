Great Rivers United Way: Helping to meet needs of elderly

Fifty-eight percent of 2021 Compass Now survey respondents rated this region as a place that meets the overall needs of elderly persons as “good to excellent.” Not bad, but with a growing aging population and long-term care facilities struggling to keep workers, we see the potential for this rating to drop over the next several years.

The pandemic revealed a significant problem within the system that cares for our elderly. Within care facilities, low wages, tough hours, increased safety protocols, increased patient loads, and grueling work took its toll on nursing assistants and other care providers for elders. There was already a problem with turnover in the industry, and the pandemic caused additional stress and burnout. Even with reported wage increases, nursing assistants and other care support providers don’t earn enough to thrive (ALICE Report).

The added stress of loving an elderly person who is suffering with dementia or Alzheimer’s brings a twist to the conversation, as well. Many of us are in the season of life where we are both loving children to parents experiencing memory loss and loving grandparents to little ones. I can attest to the difficulty of being sandwiched between a parent with dementia and being an active grandparent. There are times when it simply isn’t easy. Making sure that caregiver is using resources for their own care is important.

If an elderly person is lucky (and many are), they are able to stay in their homes as they age. The CDC defines “aging in place” as the ability to live in one’s own home and community safely, independently, and comfortably, regardless of age, income, or ability level. This option might be the best for many. Aging in place (if possible) can build self-esteem, keep bank accounts healthier, and reduce familial stress overall, depending on the level of care needed.

Hospitals are identifying the need for aging in place because there are not enough beds in long-term care facilities to send recovering patients. Patients are often staying longer at the hospital if staff do not see a safe return home.

Great Rivers United Way is helping to meet this need by adding a Care Transition (CTI) Coach to the Great Rivers HUB. This CTI Coach role will be working to reduce the readmittance of those who have been discharged from local hospitals. During the 30-day program, a client (and/or family caregiver) will work with a Transitions Coach, employed by GRUW, to provide the client key tools to be more active in their health. This evidence-based intervention is comprised of five encounters: a hospital visit, a home visit, and three follow-up phone calls after the home visit has occurred.

One of the biggest disadvantages to aging in place can be loneliness and isolation. Great Rivers United Way funds several partner programs that address the needs of the elderly and keeps them safe in their homes, while also addressing loneliness: Cia Siab, Inc.’s Elders Holistic Health Advocacy Program; La Crescent Area Healthy Community Partnership’s Neighbors in Action; and Mobile Meals of La Crosse’s Home-Delivered Meal Program.

The funded program at Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council – Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) – not only engages volunteers ages 55+, but many of those volunteer opportunities connect them with the elderly in their community. You, too, can volunteer at one of the above organizations and make a significant difference in the life of an elderly person attempting to live at home as they age. Every one of those agencies take donations, as well.

If you would like more information about supporting an elderly family member, neighbor, or friend, your local ADRC office is a great place to start. They have information about helping those folks, as well as how to prevent burnout – caregivers need support, too! The CDC has tips and tricks for best keeping your own brain sharp, so that aging in place is an option for you, too.

Lastly, you can make a difference by checking in with someone you know that might benefit from an extra hand, a partner for a game of cards, or an hour of conversation. This small effort goes a long way for everyone involved.

