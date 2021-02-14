Great Rivers United Way: It’s tax time

In 1716, playwright Christopher Bullock, in a quote later made famous by Benjamin Franklin, said, “’Tis impossible to be sure of any thing but Death and Taxes.”

Roughly 300 years later, this sentiment is as accurate as ever.

Despite the uncertain times we live in, some things never change, and one of them is taxes. The world looked a lot different one year ago today. Could our time-honored tradition of filing taxes be a source of normalcy and almost seem … fun?

While I wouldn’t go quite that far, please allow me to tell you about a United Way partnership that can make filing your taxes free and easy.

Great Rivers United Way is excited to once again promote MyFreeTaxes.com. It allows taxpayers to easily and accurately file their taxes from their computer or smartphone. MyFreeTaxes is a free and easy way to file simple federal and state tax returns.

Taxes can be a source of confusion and stress for Americans. Many of us are intimidated by the complexities of taxes and afraid to make a mistake that will cost money. With MyFreeTaxes, you can take advantage of all the tax credits and deductions you qualify for. That’s especially important now, as so many are struggling in the wake of the pandemic.