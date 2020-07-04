Great Rivers United Way kicks off annual fundraising campaign

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As part of Great Rivers United Way’s three-phase response to COVID-19, community members are invited to join in a team-based fundraiser beginning July 6 and running through the end of the month.

The “Team United” competition will pit three teams of “ambassadors” against each other to set goals and fundraise in alignment with each team’s focus.

Team Blue will tackle school readiness, child care and family support; Team Yellow will aim to stabilize household economic situations and lifting people out of poverty and toward financial stability; Team Red will work to support a healthy and socially connected community as well as promoting mental and physical health.

Those interested in becoming an ambassador and picking a team are invited to visit gruw.org/teamunited. Each ambassador will be given access to a toolkit of information and graphics to aid their campaign, and those who set and meet fundraising goals will be entered to win $350 in Visa gift cards.

Support for the campaigns can also be shown by donating, either to an ambassador, team or the overall campaign at gruw.org/teamunited, with donors able to enter the Great Rivers United Way’s annual sweepstakes drawing for every $52 donated.

