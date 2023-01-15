Great Rivers United Way: Mentoring mentors

“I wish we could do this every day.” — Third-grade Read to Success participant to his tutor

That small sentence speaks volumes. So meaningful is a 30-minute, once weekly session with his reading tutor, that this student, who struggles with reading comprehension, wishes they could meet daily!

On its surface, Read to Success is a program that helps third-graders improve their reading skills.

It is an intervention at the crucial time when children are moving from learning to read to reading to learn. But more than that, Read to Success puts consistent, trusted

adults in the lives of children. Beyond reading and comprehension skills, Read to Success tutors help build youth resilience by being caring and supportive.

January is National Mentoring Month, and mentors are an important part of getting youth off to a good start in life. Why is this important?

This year marks 25 years since the publication of the CDC-Kaiser Permanente Adverse Childhood Experiences Study. This ground-breaking research led to an understanding of the relationship between adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and health outcomes. Long story — or in this case, study — short, the more ACEs a person has growing up, the more likely they are to develop negative health and well-being outcomes. ACEs also effect education and job potential.

Another thing to know about ACEs is that they are common. According to the CDC, approximately 61% of adults surveyed had experienced at least one type of ACE before age 18.

According to studies on adverse childhood experiences and protective factors, there are ways that impacts of trauma and adversity can be lessened. Youth who can identify three or more non-parent adults they trust exhibited lower rates of risk-taking behaviors like using alcohol or sexting and are less likely to be bullied.

In La Crosse County, the Youth Risk Behavior Survey gives a glimpse into the lives of high school students. The survey was conducted during the 2020-21 school year at six La Crosse County schools. Almost half of all students surveyed said they experienced significant problems with anxiety in the prior 12 months. Thirty-one percent reported prolonged, disruptive sadness (depression) over that same 12-month time period.

Over half (55%) of the students responded that they had problems with anxiety, depression, or had engaged in non-suicidal self-harm. That’s roughly 2,000 high-school students who struggle with mental health issues, and it pre-dates the pandemic. The 2018-19 YRBS results showed that 54% of the students answered affirmatively to at least one of the anxiety, depression, or self-harm questions.

While all youth need supportive adults in their lives, the data clearly show youth who are struggling with grades identify as LGBT, are food insecure, or are from racial and ethnic minority groups. These students have lower rates of supportive adults in their lives and of feeling like they belong at school.

Great Rivers United Way focuses on positively impacting youth at various stages in life. We invest in early childhood programs through Family & Children’s Center, The Parenting Place, and YWCA to help kids get off to a good start.

In the elementary years, we provide Read to Success volunteer tutors and invest in programs like Boys & Girls Clubs, Girl Scouts, and Boy Scouts. All of these programs have an element of mentorship. Another funded partner — Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region — focuses on mentoring relationships between Bigs (adults) and Littles (youth).

According to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, in 2020, Littles matched with Bigs self-reported low occurrences of depressive symptoms or reported fewer symptoms at follow-up. Additionally, 92% of Littles created or kept plans for graduating college and/or attending college or trade schools.

Mentors are valued and needed in our community. Right now, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the 7 Rivers Region is hosting a “60 Bigs in 60 Days” recruitment event. They currently have a waitlist of 130 kids who would benefit from a Big — could it be you?

You don’t have to formally volunteer with an organization to be a mentor. Be a nonjudgmental source of support for a niece or nephew. Provide a job shadow opportunity for a friend’s teenager. Share a hobby or skill with a scout troop. Play a game with your kid and their friends. The relationships you build are meaningful and just may be life-changing.

