Great Rivers United Way’s Purl receives national recognition

Great Rivers United Way's Lindsey Purl, director of Great Rivers HUB, was named the Communities Joined in Action (CJA) "Emerging Leader in Healthcare Transformation” at CJA’s 2022 National Conference, held in New Orleans September 19-20.

CJA is a private, non-profit membership organization that includes nearly 200 community health collaboratives – like Great Rivers HUB – from 1,000 counties across the U.S.

This national award recognizes extraordinary community health leaders, age 40 and under with 10 or fewer years in the field. Purl was nominated by Care Coordination Systems (CCS), the software company that partners with Great Rivers HUB to offer a real-time, HIPAA-compliant database for capturing Pathway work.

In their nomination, CCS called Purl "an example of commitment to health and equity to all [who] know her" and cited her creativity, collaboration, and desire to improve both herself and health systems as reasons why she deserved this award.

Mary Kay Wolf, executive director of Great Rivers United Way, whole-heartedly agrees with CCS, said, “Lindsey being recognized nationally emphasizes what we know at Great Rivers United Way – that Great Rivers HUB would not be up and running without her. This community is better because Lindsey advocates for HUB clients and the infrastructure necessary for those clients to find success.”

Great Rivers HUB is a systems change initiative that bridges the gap between the social determinants of health and health care delivery. Purl was hired to lead Great Rivers HUB in April 2017 and now oversees three staff.