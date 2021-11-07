Great Rivers United Way seeking volunteers to make funding decisions

Great Rivers United Way is currently seeking community members to help it make funding decisions as community investment volunteers.

Community investment is the process that GRUW uses to fulfil funding requests from its certified partners.

From start to finish, Great Rivers United Way’s granting process is community-driven. Thousands of local donors first pledge funds, then local volunteers — many of whom also give — participate in grant review.

Thanks to modern technology, community investment volunteers can give the gift of time from the comfort (and safety) of their own homes. Additionally, no travel makes this opportunity more accessible to people living outside of La Crosse.

Volunteer training will take place online via Zoom on Dec. 8 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and covers how to: use the grant review software, evaluate programs against Great Rivers United Way’s strategic priorities, and eliminate unknown bias. If you are unable to attend, this training will be recorded.

Following independent review of the five or six grants assigned to them, volunteers will attend an online panel, during which they will discuss their ratings with other volunteers who have reviewed the same grants. There are three panels, each taking place via Zoom from 5:30 to 8 p.m., to choose from.

Volunteers should register for either Jan. 10, 12, or 13 at the time they sign up for the Dec. 8 training.

Including training and one panel, the total time commitment is roughly 11 to 14 hours. An internet-connected computer or tablet is required, and volunteers should live or work in the following counties: Buffalo, La Crosse, Monroe, Trempealeau and Vernon in Wisconsin, and Houston in Minnesota.

Those who participate in this volunteer opportunity can expect to increase their knowledge of community needs and resources. Past volunteers have reported feeling good about helping to ensure that donor dollars are invested in great programs that help people living right here in our community.

To learn more about becoming a community investment volunteer or to sign up, visit www.gruw.org/communityinvestment

