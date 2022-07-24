Great Rivers United Way: The mystery of the missing learning

“There are many little ways to enlarge your world. Love of books is the best of all.” — Jacqueline Kennedy

Growing up, I was very good friends with Nancy Drew. We spent a lot of time together. She took me along on her adventures and taught me that asking the right questions leads to getting the right answers. Thanks to Nancy Drew, and the Hardy Boys mystery books, I learned early on that clues are everywhere if you just take the time to look around and listen to what others are saying.

In 2022, we all have a new plot twist to deal with. Let’s call it “The Mystery of the Missing Learning.” How did it happen? Where did it go? There are lots of clues to consider as we try to solve this particular mystery.

Clue #1: We know exactly when it started. March 2020.

Clue #2: We know the basic storyline …

COVID crashed into our lives and suddenly nothing was normal anymore. Many workers went remote. Parents, students, schools and teachers deserve a ton of credit for pivoting as quickly as they did to virtual classrooms. We made the best of a bad situation.

Clue #3: COVID is now part of our new normal, but there is growing evidence that time lost to COVID caused student learning to fall behind. That is especially true in the areas of math and reading.

Can we take this information, figure out how to solve “The Mystery of the Missing Learning,” and help kids catch up?

This story can only have a happy ending if we’re willing to rally around our students and families and schools. This story requires all the main characters to stay intensely focused on doing what’s best for students.

Great Rivers United Way is committed to programs that positively impact our youngest community members. Our Read to Success program is one example of that commitment at work in our community.

GRUW recruits and trains volunteer tutors to work one-on-one with third grade students at area schools once a week. The goal is to help the students learn to love reading.

Third grade is a critical learning window for kids learning to read and the extra effort can make a significant difference in a child’s school success story. That will be especially true this coming school year.

Are you willing to help? You can read more about Read to Success and how to get involved on our volunteer website, www.getconnected.org. Click the Needs tab and search for “Read to Success.” Or call Great Rivers United Way at (608) 796-1400, and ask for Anne. I’ll be happy to talk with you about tutoring.

You can also help by donating to a special fundraiser — Bucks for Books — happening this week.

Great Rivers United Way is seeking donations to buy Read to Success books for the new school year. These books will help support classroom learning by focusing on the key curriculum areas of character development, science, and social studies, as well as some just-plain-fun storybooks. Your donation is needed and appreciated! Go to www.gruw.org/bucks4books.

Let’s LIVE UNITED and write the next chapter together.