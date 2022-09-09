Great Rivers United Way to host ‘United We Rock’

Great Rivers United Way is kicking off its 2022-23 fundraising campaign with a free community concert featuring headliner The Remainders with special guests TUGG and Tom Conrad.

United We Rock will take place Thursday, Sept. 15, at Copeland Park & Events Center, 1130 Copeland Park Drive, La Crosse. Doors open at 5 p.m., with acoustic act Tom Conrad taking the stage right away. Reggae-rock band TUGG will perform at 6 p.m., followed by The Remainders at 7:30 p.m.

United We Rock is hosted by Great Rivers United Way and 2022-23 Campaign Co-Chairs Andy Temte -- lead singer of The Remainders -- and his wife, Linda. Self-described as a “fun, philanthropic, high-energy, mid-life-crisis in action,” The Remainders have been rockin’ out and doin' good since 2004.

United We Rock is free to attend with several opportunities to help Great Rivers United Way raise money for its 51 program partners. Free-will donations will be accepted at the door. Raffle drawings featuring electronics and prize packages will take place after each act, as well as a 50/50 cash raffle at the end of the night. Band and United Way merchandise will be available, with sales benefiting GRUW.

Arrive early and take advantage of two incentives:

The first 250 guests will receive a SWAG bag filled with miscellaneous goodies courtesy of GRUW and event sponsors.

The first 100 guests to arrive wearing a LIVE UNITED T-shirt will receive a ticket for a free drink.

Event sponsors also include Altra Federal Credit Union; artPOP; Copeland Park & Events Center; Coulee Bank; Home Federal Savings Bank; Interstate Sound; La Crosse Loggers; Mayo Clinic Health System; Merchants Bank; Mid-West Family of La Crosse; Trust Point; and Xcel Energy. Special thanks to The Remainders, TUGG, and Tom Conrad.

Learn more at www.gruw.org/unitedwerock. For the latest updates, RSVP to the Facebook event at www.facebook.com/greatriversunitedway.