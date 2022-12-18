Great Rivers United Way: Unhoused in the Coulee Region

When I was in high school, I took part in a cardboard village to raise awareness of homelessness. I had layers of warm clothing and a thick sleeping bag. Parents sent warm chili and hot cocoa. We stayed up late talking around the fire and when we woke in the morning, we went back to our warm homes. We thought we were doing something great.

I am embarrassed for thinking I knew anything about what unhoused individuals and families experienced. I knew nothing. I’ve always had a roof over my head and family I could count on when times got hard. I’ve never wondered where my next meal would come from or when I would be able to take my next shower. I’ve never had to risk losing all my possessions because I left my campsite overnight to warm up or for a few hours or do laundry.

The need for shelter for those who are unhoused in La Crosse has been reported on quite a bit over the past several months. As winter was gearing up, there were around 150 unhoused individuals staying at the encampment at Houska Park. The personal and systemic barriers to housing are plentiful: low-income, past eviction, poor credit, criminal conviction, need for support services and high rent prices, lack of housing stock for lower-income renters, unjust policies and practices that led to racial inequities and segregation, and not enough support and assistance despite the hard work of local governments, social service providers, nonprofits, volunteers and faith communities on the ground.

As work is happening to help people find housing and other supports to stabilize, so is work happening to keep people from becoming homeless. In addition to having a near-crisis level of unhoused individuals, we also have approximately one-third of renters in the region — more than 10,000 households — paying more than 30% of their income in rent. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, considers 30% of gross income paid toward housing as affordable. For these households, any unexpected expense or loss of income could spiral them into homelessness. Again, local governments, nonprofit organizations and churches work to keep households from becoming homeless.

Often unseen in the picture of homelessness in the community are those who are doubled-up, staying with friends, family or neighbors. According to local school district data, 440 students in our region were known to be homeless. Nearly 70% of those students were doubled-up.

While homelessness is most visible in La Crosse, and certainly La Crosse has the largest number of those in need of housing, people living in the rural areas of the region are also struggling. In the student data cited above, almost 300 of the known homeless students were in school districts outside of La Crosse.

Those struggling in the rural areas often must travel to receive assistance and the options for emergency shelter are few and far between. Moving from one double-up situation to another and another may be the only option for some families.

Work is happening in the region to help people gain housing at the same time helping households maintain housing. Organizations are working in coordination with the goal of ensuring that instances of homelessness and rare and short-lived. But without major investments in low-income housing and getting at the roots of the problem, we’re going to continue to see individuals and families becoming homeless for longer periods of time cascading into straining several interrelated systems — education, health care, food, employment, transportation, mental health and justice to name a few.

This is why, at Great Rivers United Way, we invest in needed services addressing interrelated needs. We need to invest in the financial stability of families — the need for safe and affordable housing and gaining employment that can support a thriving life. We need to ensure everyone has access to health care and are connected to the community. And we need to break cycles of poverty by investing in our youth to ensure quality education and a good start in life.

On the longest night of the year, Dec. 21, the region will host the 2022 Coulee Homeless Memorial Event. Please join us at Burns Park, across from the La Crosse Public Library, at 5:30 p.m. to remember community members who were either currently or formerly homeless, and passed away this year. Listen to the stories, learn about the lives of our neighbors, and do what you can to help.

