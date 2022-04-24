Great Rivers United Way: Volunteer to get (re)connected

“Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.” — Helen Keller

Being together is harder than it used to be. Say it with me … COVID. We’ve experienced quarantines, lockdowns and mandatory masking as we live and work during a worldwide pandemic. We’ve learned that close friends and a COVID close-contact are two very different things. Part of our new normal is finding ways we can come back together and feel comfortable doing so.

Social isolation is certainly not the norm for many of us who call the Coulee Region home. We love to gather at fundraisers and festivals.

Our strong connection to community ranks high on the list of things we love about living here. Great Rivers United Way’s Compass Now 2021 Report shows that a high percentage — 88% — of respondents said their community is a good or excellent place to live.

So what’s our secret sauce? One answer is a strong spirit of volunteerism. People here don’t just believe in giving back. We do it. How many times have we seen community members rally together to support area flood victims or a family in need? We hear a call for help and we step up.

Compass Now 2021 shows we are doing a good job connecting people with area organizations that need volunteer help; 69% of survey respondents gave a good or excellent rating of opportunities to volunteer.

Over half of those same Compass respondents say either they or a family member volunteers in their community.

April is Volunteer Appreciation Month. It’s a time to say THANK YOU to everyone who generously donates their time and talents to help make our communities a great place to call home. Your commitment to serve is very much appreciated.

If you’ve thought about volunteering but don’t know where to start, Great Rivers United Way can help.

Our mission is to unite people and resources to improve lives and strengthen our communities. One of the ways we put those words into action is providing a free website called Ugetconnected (www.ugetconnected.org).

Nearly 200 local community service agencies use the site to post their volunteer needs. Everything from working the check-in table at a weekend run/walk event, to helping sort items at an area food pantry. If you feel called to help, Ugetconnected is a great place to start! It’s a one-stop-shop for viewing and responding to volunteer opportunities.

What you won’t see on Ugetconnected is the light in the eyes of a homebound senior citizen when you knock on their door to deliver their Mobile Meal for the day and stay for a few minutes of friendly conversation.

Or the excitement in a third-grade student’s voice when their teachers tells them their Read to Success tutor has arrived for their weekly session.

Or the happy ending for a stray dog who found their forever-family thanks to the time you volunteered to help keep them happy and healthy while they were at the shelter.

Those are the things you can experience firsthand thanks to Ugetconnected.

Are you ready to be a helper? As we look for ways to re-connect with family, friends, and our communities, please consider becoming a volunteer. Together we can do so much.

This monthly column is a partnership between Great Rivers United Way and the La Crosse Tribune, bringing awareness to community needs and how local nonprofits are working together to address them, as well as how you can help.

