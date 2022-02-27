Great Rivers United Way: Walking the tightrope of financial instability

With tax season upon us, Great Rivers United Way is thinking about the economic stability of individuals and families in the region. We know from the “ALICE Report,” a study of financial hardship, that about 1 in every 3 households in the region is struggling to make ends meet.

ALICE stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. Folks who fall into this category are above the poverty line but still making tough economic choices, and living paycheck to paycheck. They have no savings to cover an unexpected expense or job loss. With the cost of many goods rising, these families are feeling the pinch more than ever.

The most recent iteration of our community needs assessment, the “Compass Now 2021 Report,” further supports that at least 1 in 3 households is struggling:

Over one-third of the households answering the Compass survey said they were concerned about meeting their household’s basic needs for food, housing and clothing.

Over one-third of the households said they were concerned about paying for rent or mortgage.

Over one-third said they were concerned about paying for utilities.

Over one-third said they were concerned about paying for their own vehicle, gas and maintenance.

Over two-thirds said they were concerned about excessive personal debt.

Over half of respondents said they were a little to not prepared in case of a job loss.

So, what does this mean for our region? When households experience economic instability, they are often one unexpected event away from spiraling down into conditions that are more and more difficult to escape.

Paying for an unexpected auto repair could lead to not having money to cover the rent, which could lead to paying late fees or getting evicted. Fighting an eviction could lead to loss of hours at work, which means less money in the paycheck and added stress. It’s like walking a tightrope while carrying a 10-pound weight in the right hand and a 20-pound weight in the left hand. Everything is off-kilter, and one slight shift could cause you to fall.

Thankfully, there are some great organizations in the region that help families who are scraping to get by. Local Community Action Agencies like Couleecap, Western Dairyland Economic Opportunity Council, and Semcac focus on helping individuals and families out of poverty. Other partners like Independent Living Resources, YWCA La Crosse, Families First of Monroe County, The Salvation Army of La Crosse County, New Horizons Shelter & Outreach Centers, Catholic Charities, and city and county governments work together to form a net of services to help households in need of support as a coordinated unit — the Coulee Collaborative to End Homelessness.

Another layer of support comes in the form of budgeting and financial education. The aforementioned Community Action Agencies as well as Consumer Credit Counseling, Families First of Monroe County, the Marine Credit Union Foundation’s Finding HOME program and Catholic Charities, among other organizations, help households manage and reduce debt, develop a household budget, and work toward future goals like saving for retirement or owning a home. Both goals help build assets and wealth that can help households weather a crisis.

Great Rivers United Way is proud to support the direct work in our communities that help households gain economic stability so they can thrive. Additionally, we support policies that help households out of poverty. The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit are important tools in lifting working households out of poverty. Additionally, VITA — Volunteer Income Tax Assistance — programs help people prepare simple tax returns so they are more likely to take advantage of credits for which they are eligible.

What can regular folks do to help? We encourage community members to learn more about economic stability. A great starting place for economic research in our region is the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis. Contact your elected representatives to support state and federal policies that help increase economic stability for low- and middle-income working households, like EITC and the Child Tax Credit.

Finally, anyone and everyone can show kindness to others. Being financially strapped is stressful — a smile and encouragement can and does help.

