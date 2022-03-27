Great Rivers United Way: When disaster strikes

Physical Environment & Safety is one of the five community indicators explored in Great Rivers United Way’s 2021 Compass Now Report. This part of the report shares community perceptions as they pertain to concerns about community safety and public spaces, as well as the responsiveness of local public safety agencies.

Nearly half of Compass’ survey respondents said they were “moderately” or “very” concerned about a variety of issues, including school safety, cyber security, criminal activity, and disease outbreak, which was gauged for the first time in the 2021 report.

What constitutes an emergency? Outside of the world’s top epidemiologists, very few saw a global pandemic coming, but it’s a type of emergency that is certainly on more people’s minds and emergency response plans now.

An emergency of COVID-19’s proportion is (hopefully!) a once in a lifetime occurrence, and is thus difficult to feel prepared for. After 2020, more than half of 2021’s survey respondents felt “moderately” (43%) or “very” (12%) prepared for a pan-/endemic.

When it comes to preparedness for emergency events, at least 40% of survey respondents said they were “not prepared” for a household fire; flood; power outage of more than 24 hours; natural disaster such as an ice/snow storm or tornado; or job loss.

Job loss was second only to flooding when it comes to the percentage of respondents who felt “not” or “a little” prepared. United Way of Wisconsin’s most recent ALICE Report, a study on financial hardship, tells us that about 1/3 of Wisconsin households are struggling to make ends meet, so these feelings of ill-preparedness are not surprising.

Flooding, a well-known regional concern, was the type of emergency survey respondents felt least prepared for. As part of our ongoing effort to support our communities when disaster strikes, GRUW is a member of the River 2 Ridge Disaster Resilience group (R2RDR).

R2RDR first came together to provide much needed help after the widespread flooding of 2007. Since then, R2RDR has grown and evolved into the locally-focused disaster response team it is today. In 2021, R2RDR provided $30,000 in funding to 76 families who were behind on their energy bills as a result of COVID-19.

When disaster strikes, how can you be prepared?

A piece of good news found in the pages of Compass 2021 is that our communities have well-regarded public safety agencies to turn to in times of emergency need. Survey respondents were very positive in their ratings of local emergency medical service (EMS), law enforcement, and fire departments. Most respondents were “not concerned” with these agencies’ responsiveness to emergency needs.

There are also plenty of local nonprofits that spring to action when disaster strikes, most notably American Red Cross and The Salvation Army, which are both funded in part by Great Rivers United Way. These two organizations are quick to respond offering immediate services like safe shelter, clean up kits, meals, and volunteers.

In the long-term, they also offer assistance to those struck by disaster by providing information and referrals to other organizations who are able to help. Most importantly, they offer support and hope in a time of despair.

In addition to establishing Emergency Response Funds, which supported flooding in fall 2018 and pandemic relief more recently, GRUW has been a mechanism for volunteer response to disaster.

Our volunteer website, Ugetconnected (www.ugetconnected.org), is a tool for those willing and able to donate their time when disaster strikes to do so. During stay-at-home orders, hundreds of local volunteers found opportunities to give back, virtually, on Ugetconnected.

We encourage community members to take a proactive approach to their safety, when possible, before disaster strikes. A great place to start is www.ready.gov. There you will find resources to help you protect your home (including a special section geared towards kids) and business. For local resources now or in the future, GRUW funded-partner Great Rivers 211 is only a call away — simply dial 2-1-1.

