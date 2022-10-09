Great Rivers United Way: When you see a purple ribbon ...

Content warning: The following contains information about domestic violence in our region — what it looks like, who it impacts, and how you can make a difference. If this column causes you to feel any negative emotions or stress and you need help, please contact your local domestic violence program, or Great Rivers 211 for information and referrals.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

In 2021, 80 lives ended in Wisconsin due to domestic violence. End Abuse Wisconsin recently released the 2021 Wisconsin Domestic Violence Homicide Report summarizing each case. While each has its own unique complexities, in several cases, there were warning signs of potential lethality including recent separation, a history of abuse, previous threats to kill, and controlling and possessive behavior.

Thankfully, there were no domestic violence homicides in La Crosse County in 2021; within Great Rivers United Way’s region, there was one domestic violence homicide — in Buffalo County. That does not mean we weren’t without domestic abuse. In 2021, 1,152 individuals were served by domestic violence advocacy programs funded by Great Rivers United Way.

Many more who experienced abuse either did not report the abuse or seek help. It is estimated that over one-third of Wisconsin women and nearly one-third of Wisconsin men will experience some sort of physical abuse within their lifetimes. Considering other types of abuse, such as verbal and emotional that are not necessarily crimes, domestic violence impacts more individuals and families than the statistics show.

Most respondents to Great Rivers United Way’s 2021 Compass Now survey said they were moderately or very concerned about domestic abuse. However, respondents perceive the availability of services that meet the overall needs of community members who are victims of abuse or neglect as fair to good.

Great Rivers United Way helps fund three local organizations providing domestic violence services: New Horizons Shelter & Outreach Centers, located in La Crosse and Trempealeau counties; Bluff Country Family Resources, located in Houston County; and Family & Children’s Center’s Domestic Abuse Project, located in Vernon County. New Horizons operates the only domestic violence emergency shelter in the region. All three organizations provide crisis intervention, advocacy, safety planning, community resource education and referrals, and support groups.

Besides advocacy and support, victims of domestic violence often also need help with safe and affordable housing, financial stability, mental health treatment, child care and access to health, which were all priority needs reported in Compass Now 2021. A whole safety net of services is needed to help individuals and families recover from the devastation of abuse.

In addition to direct services for those who have experienced abuse, the organizations supported by Great Rivers United Way also work within their communities to raise awareness of and prevent abuse. They help educate community members about healthy relationships, setting and respecting boundaries, recognizing red flags, and how to be a good partner. They also help concerned friends and family members support loved ones who are experiencing abuse by coaching them on how to be non-judgmental, how to express concern for safety, and how to be empowering.

As a community, we can help support those experiencing abuse.

Keep an open mind. Refrain from judging those who have experienced abuse or blaming them for the abuse.

Make an in-kind gift. Ask which supplies your local domestic violence program needs and organize a donation drive. Socks, underwear, toiletries, and cleaning products are often in high demand.

Educate yourself. The organizations supported by Great Rivers United Way all have great information on their websites. They also have opportunities to attend training sessions on domestic violence and advocacy.

Volunteer. Domestic violence organizations have many opportunities to volunteer. Anything from assisting with fundraising efforts to working the crisis line.

Practice being trauma-informed. Those who have experienced abuse may act in ways you don’t understand, but makes sense in the context of the trauma experienced. The beauty of being trauma-informed is that you don’t have to know the details of the trauma to refrain from judgment and act with kindness.

It is our hope that this Domestic Violence Awareness Month, when you see a purple ribbon displayed in the community, you take a moment to reflect on how you can support those impacted by abuse.

If you or someone you know needs help, the National Domestic Violence Hotline can be accessed by calling (800) 799-7233 or texting START to 88788.