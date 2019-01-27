It was 1953 and Phil Marquardt had just received the gift that would spark a 65 year obsession: a Lionel train set.
“Oh, man, in 1953, that was the toy every kid wanted,” Marquardt reminisced. “If you didn’t get one, you wanted one. Gee, we burned the wheels off of that thing. I still have it, and it still runs, but I’ve had a few more since then.”
“A few more” is quite the understatement. The Waldorf, Minn., farmer and train enthusiast had hundreds of model train cars, accessories and memorabilia at his booth at the 28th annual Great Tri-State Rail Sale, just a portion of his personal stock, which includes more than 120 locomotives and 600 train cars alone. So extensive is his collection an addition is being built behind his garage to display it.
Marquardt manned one of about 280 tables at Saturday’s Rail Sale at the La Crosse Center. It attracts about 1,500 adults and kids each year. A fundraiser for the the 4000 Foundation, which manages the La Crosse Short Line Railroad Heritage Museum in Copeland Park, the biannual sale raises more than $12,000 each year for preservation and restoration projects.
“There’s a lot of railroad history in La Crosse,” Mark Hamre, president of the 4000 Foundation, says of the Rail Sale’s popularity. “A lot of families have someone in the family who was involved in the railroad in some capacity. There are so many facets to this hobby — you could be a historian or a restorer or a modeler.”
Hamre, who worked for BNSF Railway for 43 years, 39 of them as a conductor, calls it a profession he dreamed of his whole life. The job itself proved less than ideal but didn’t diminish his fondness for trains.
“This (sale) is kind of a conduit to allow me to share my passion for the railroad with others,” Hamre said.
Calling trains a passion would be a stretch for 16-year-old Amber Levendoski of Chaseburg, who has assisted dad Marlin with his booth for the past five years. Despite Marlins extensive collection in the family home, Amber hasn’t latched onto the hobby but enjoys conversing with railroad aficionados nonetheless.
“There’s just a lot of interesting people here,” Amber said. “It’s fun to talk to the people who come back every year.”
Jonathan Ehler, meanwhile, developed an early affinity for trains, and his knowledge of makes and models extends far beyond his 8 years. At just 4 years old, he found himself thoroughly intrigued by the HO and O Gauge cabooses and cars running around the miniature track in his godmother’s home. Carefully counting out his cash, a delighted Jonathan purchased a tiny hospital building, gray water tower and intricate, music-playing church from Marquardt’s table.
“Here we can get some nice trains,” noted Jonathan, who selected a crane car at the last Rail Sale.
Marquardt, who has sold at the Rail Sale for around 15 years and calls it “a hoot — a social event,” is particularly fond of his young customers, grateful to see them engage in some old-fashioned fun.
“I think it’s fabulous, it really is,” Marquardt said. “Most kids today are interested in electronic games. (Technology) can be a worthy endeavor, but if that’s all they’re interested in, they’re missing out.”
