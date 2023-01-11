 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Great Tri-State Rail Sale set for 31st year

The 31st annual Great Tri-State Rail Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the La Crosse Center.

Presented by the 4000 Foundation, Limited, a nonprofit formed in 1989, the sale has grown since it start in 1992 to become the Tri-State's largest one-day railroad hobby sale and model railroad flea market and swap meet.

The event raises funds to maintain and restore the La Crosse Short Line Railroad Heritage Museum in Copeland Park.

The sale traditionally hosts vendors from six states offering 300 tables of railroad related merchandise. Patrons can buy, sell or trade.

Admission is $5. Children younger than 12 are free with an adult.

President Joe Biden signed a bill to avert a freight rail strike that he said could have plunged the U.S. into a catastrophic recession.

Seven train carriages dedicated to Ukraine's occupied zones have been painted by the country's best artists to celebrate railroad heroes.
