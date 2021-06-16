Greater La Crosse Area MRC receives $10,000 Operation Readiness Award

The National Association of County and City Health Officials has issued its second round of 2021 Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) Operational Readiness Awards, with over $360,000 being awarded to counties nationwide, including La Crosse.
The awards, made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response’s Medical Reserve Corps Program Office, are being granted in tiers of $5,000, for building and strengthening MRC response capabilities, and $10,000, to strengthen integration of the MRC into emergency response plans.
In Wisconsin, the Greater La Crosse Area MRC received the $10,000 Tier 2 award, which is designated for units that have an established volunteer management structure; the capacity to further expand their unit response capabilities; have a demonstrated record of supporting public health emergency responses; or have a record of supporting multiple natural disaster response missions.
The MRC is a national network of volunteers concentrated on improving the health and safety of their communities. MRC units have been a critical access point for volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Tags
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.
Emily Pyrek
Community health reporter
Emily Pyrek covers health and human interest stories for the La Crosse Tribune.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.