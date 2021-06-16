Greater La Crosse Area MRC receives $10,000 Operation Readiness Award

The National Association of County and City Health Officials has issued its second round of 2021 Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) Operational Readiness Awards, with over $360,000 being awarded to counties nationwide, including La Crosse.

The awards, made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response’s Medical Reserve Corps Program Office, are being granted in tiers of $5,000, for building and strengthening MRC response capabilities, and $10,000, to strengthen integration of the MRC into emergency response plans.

In Wisconsin, the Greater La Crosse Area MRC received the $10,000 Tier 2 award, which is designated for units that have an established volunteer management structure; the capacity to further expand their unit response capabilities; have a demonstrated record of supporting public health emergency responses; or have a record of supporting multiple natural disaster response missions.

The MRC is a national network of volunteers concentrated on improving the health and safety of their communities. MRC units have been a critical access point for volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

