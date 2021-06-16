 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greater La Crosse Area MRC receives $10,000 Operation Readiness Award
0 Comments

Greater La Crosse Area MRC receives $10,000 Operation Readiness Award

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The National Association of County and City Health Officials has issued its second round of 2021 Medical Reserve Corps (MRC) Operational Readiness Awards, with over $360,000 being awarded to counties nationwide, including La Crosse.

The awards, made possible through a cooperative agreement with the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response’s Medical Reserve Corps Program Office, are being granted in tiers of $5,000, for building and strengthening MRC response capabilities, and $10,000, to strengthen integration of the MRC into emergency response plans. 

In Wisconsin, the Greater La Crosse Area MRC received the $10,000 Tier 2 award, which is designated for units that have an established volunteer management structure; the capacity to further expand their unit response capabilities; have a demonstrated record of supporting public health emergency responses; or have a record of supporting multiple natural disaster response missions.

The MRC is a national network of volunteers concentrated on improving the health and safety of their communities. MRC units have been a critical access point for volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harris: Texas Dem. lawmakers 'American patriots'

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Research: COVID-19 may have been in US earlier
National

Research: COVID-19 may have been in US earlier

A new analysis of blood samples from 24,000 Americans taken early last year is the latest and largest study to suggest that the new coronavirus popped up in the U.S. in December 2019 — weeks before cases were first recognized by health officials.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News