Green Island Ice Arena in La Crosse could close this summer if new management is not found

The rink is predicted to make around $120,000 a year.

Sauter said the River City Youth Hockey Association showed interest in taking over management of the arena upon initial announcement, but said the six-month ice deadline put pressure on the group to develop a business plan in time.

"That's not very much time," said Tony Kirchner, a parent involved with River City Youth Hockey. "It's like they want to ramrod it through."

But city officials said they are flexible with when they receive possible new plans, and that ice could be put back in the arena after June 1 if the right proposal is made, Odegaard said.

"For a facility that has this type of expense related to it, we need to have a lot of details laid out. We have not gotten any type of proposal that would at least begin that discussion," Odegaard said of the deadline concerns. "So what is an efficient amount of time?"