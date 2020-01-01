Green space could be new Gundersen parking lot, despite neighborhood restrictions

Gundersen Health System has submitted an application to the city of La Crosse to convert a green space in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton Neighborhood into a mixed-use parking lot, which would contradict plans limiting further parking development in that neighborhood.
The lot, located at Sixth and Farnam streets, would have about 40 parking stalls, 11 of which would be dedicated to residents at Farnam Flats, an apartment building adjacent to the current green space. The rest of the stalls would be for Gundersen employees.
Two rental homes were demolished on the lot in 2014 by Gundersen, according to the city, and its original purpose was as a green space for the community. It’s been used as a farmers market in the summer, according to the new application.
The earlier transformation was approved under the condition that the space comply with the neighborhood’s development plans, only allowing for certain new additions, parking lots not being one of them.
The city recommended denying Gundersen’s application because the development of a parking lot would be in conflict of the original agreement for the space. The planning commission deferred its decision until March to see whether Gundersen’s Master Campus Plan would outline how the new parking space could benefit the neighborhood.
“We have an awful lot of underused parking in the city,” said Jason Gilman, the city’s director of planning and development.
Gundersen has interest in converting the green space into a parking lot to aid in more secure parking for its employees and residents of Farnam Flats, according to Laura Olson, a Gundersen representative. The current parking spots for the apartment building’s residents only allow them to park overnight.
“Even though the city is recommending denial of this, I really think that it’s better for the neighborhood,” Olson said. “We don’t want to put more parking into the neighborhood, but this one is a smaller parking lot, it’s adjacent to a development, and it does help get employees (parking) off the street.”
Olson said that Gundersen’s upcoming Master Campus Plan would lay out more details on how the health system would balance out the parking and more compliant developments, noting Gundersen is in the process of developing an existing parking lot and that previous parking lots have been developed into new neighborhood assets, such as the hotel that was constructed in 2017. That plan will be released in February.
Residents of the PPH neighborhood can see both sides to the issue.
“PPH parking has been a problem for a long, long time,” said Phil Ostrem, the PPH neighborhood’s councilman. “I see the pluses and I see the minuses ... (but) I’m inclined to be against it.”
The Judiciary and Administration Committee will weigh in on Gundersen’s plan Thursday night.