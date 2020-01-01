Green space could be new Gundersen parking lot, despite neighborhood restrictions

Gundersen has interest in converting the green space into a parking lot to aid in more secure parking for its employees and residents of Farnam Flats, according to Laura Olson, a Gundersen representative. The current parking spots for the apartment building’s residents only allow them to park overnight.

“Even though the city is recommending denial of this, I really think that it’s better for the neighborhood,” Olson said. “We don’t want to put more parking into the neighborhood, but this one is a smaller parking lot, it’s adjacent to a development, and it does help get employees (parking) off the street.”

Olson said that Gundersen’s upcoming Master Campus Plan would lay out more details on how the health system would balance out the parking and more compliant developments, noting Gundersen is in the process of developing an existing parking lot and that previous parking lots have been developed into new neighborhood assets, such as the hotel that was constructed in 2017. That plan will be released in February.

Residents of the PPH neighborhood can see both sides to the issue.

“PPH parking has been a problem for a long, long time,” said Phil Ostrem, the PPH neighborhood’s councilman. “I see the pluses and I see the minuses ... (but) I’m inclined to be against it.”

The Judiciary and Administration Committee will weigh in on Gundersen’s plan Thursday night.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.