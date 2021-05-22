Greg Kirscher: A diet of worms?

No, a Diet of Worms isn’t the latest weight loss craze, although just the thought of it is enough to curb anyone’s appetite. Actually, “Diet” also refers to a high-level meeting of religious and political leaders. And “Worms” (pronounced voorms), lays claim to one of the oldest cities in Germany.
It was there on May 26, 1521 that Emperor Charles V convened an Imperial Diet that issued the Edict of Worms denouncing Martin Luther as an outlaw. Luther, just a simple German priest suddenly found his writings banned and a dead-or-alive bounty on his head.
What was his heinous crime? Luther had a “PC” problem. No, not his personal computer; his political correctness. Using the Bible as his guide, Luther churned out books and pamphlets that exposed major flaws in the church’s teaching. His ideas went viral, catching on like light-up shoes. And since church and state were nearly inseparable, Luther spelled trouble for the government as well.
In the minds of the power brokers Luther had to be cancelled. Fortunately, by the time the Edict became public, Luther was safely ensconced inside the castle at Wartburg. What began as Luther’s demise eventually dawned as the unofficial start of the Protestant Reformation.
So, what has the past 500 years taught us about dialog? When ideas from biblical sources are routinely cancelled in social media, schools, and other public venues because they clash with politically or culturally established norms, the answer is obvious. Not much. Some are actually branded as hate crimes.
Today, many churchmen (and women) feel compelled to walk in step with Luther and biblical teaching. They say that the Bible, not government should define the beginning and end of life. The Bible, they say, not culture or the courts defines family and human sexuality.
They also say that according to the Bible, all people are created in God’s image, thereby deserving of respect and equality. A standard quite different from a diet of current social theories that create division, separating people by race or nationality.
True, biblical viewpoints are the minority, but they still deserve a table in the marketplace of ideas simply because they bespeak of Divine origin. God says in the book of Isaiah, “My thoughts are not your thoughts … my ways are higher than your ways.” (Isaiah 55:8-9)
Throughout biblical history, God patiently attempts to teach and instruct. But He never coerces. So we have options. We’re free to feed our minds with God’s counsel on how to live at peace with Him, our neighbors and ourselves. Or we can continue to waste away on man-made diets. Either way, people deserve access to the full menu.