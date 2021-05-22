Greg Kirscher: A diet of worms?

No, a Diet of Worms isn’t the latest weight loss craze, although just the thought of it is enough to curb anyone’s appetite. Actually, “Diet” also refers to a high-level meeting of religious and political leaders. And “Worms” (pronounced voorms), lays claim to one of the oldest cities in Germany.

It was there on May 26, 1521 that Emperor Charles V convened an Imperial Diet that issued the Edict of Worms denouncing Martin Luther as an outlaw. Luther, just a simple German priest suddenly found his writings banned and a dead-or-alive bounty on his head.

What was his heinous crime? Luther had a “PC” problem. No, not his personal computer; his political correctness. Using the Bible as his guide, Luther churned out books and pamphlets that exposed major flaws in the church’s teaching. His ideas went viral, catching on like light-up shoes. And since church and state were nearly inseparable, Luther spelled trouble for the government as well.

In the minds of the power brokers Luther had to be cancelled. Fortunately, by the time the Edict became public, Luther was safely ensconced inside the castle at Wartburg. What began as Luther’s demise eventually dawned as the unofficial start of the Protestant Reformation.