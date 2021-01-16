Greg Kirscher:: A step in the right direction with prayer

Almost immediately after the Capitol breach, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, (R-Mo.) released a chilling account of events from an insider’s perspective. She recounted fearing not only for herself and her colleagues, but also for the authorities protecting the House chambers.
According to Hartzler, as tensions mounted, lawmakers were told to prepare their gas hoods. Protestors had entered the Capitol rotunda and police deployed teargas. Amidst the chaos, someone asked for prayer. “The new chaplain started to pray,” explained Hartzler, “but her words were drowned by the forceful banging on the back chamber door.”
Officers proceeded to evacuate the room. “We were led through a maze of staircases and hallways, not knowing where we were going,” Hartzler continued. After reaching a secure location, Hartzler recalls a colleague suggesting they kneel together and pray saying, “Now is the time to pray, to come together like our founders did.”
Hartzler’s experience brought back memories of a similar encounter years ago while I was providing photo coverage for a corporately arranged presidential visit in Detroit. When protesters arrived, officials dismissed them to a location away from the president under the guise of working out differences.
As it turned out, the group met beneath the old Detroit Pistons arena. Things quickly got ugly when the protestors realized it was a ruse. They chased us through the catacombs under the arena until a cop appeared out of nowhere and spirited us away across the basketball court. Stuff happens when emotions run high.
For me, the next day was business as usual, but lawmakers today face a challenge of epic proportion. Hartzler tweeted, “We cannot heal our divides as a nation if this lawlessness persists.”
Alexis de Tocqueville, the 19th Century French political philosopher and observer of everything American once quipped, “America is great because she is good. If America ceases to be good, America will cease to be great.”
When ends begin to justify the means, no matter how much preening, the duck is still muddy. Collectively, we are not a moral nation. Not even a boatload of new deals will fix the problems.
Yet, let’s not overlook another option. God says, “If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray, and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and forgive their sin, and will heal their land,” (2 Chronicles 7:14.)
Obviously, God doesn’t mean a mealtime ditty. He’s referring to the kind of prayer that relinquishes ourselves and our country to Him. In other words, nothing short of national revival. Hartzler and her associates took a step (or knelt) in the right direction. The rest is up to us.
