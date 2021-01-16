Greg Kirscher:: A step in the right direction with prayer

Almost immediately after the Capitol breach, Rep. Vicky Hartzler, (R-Mo.) released a chilling account of events from an insider’s perspective. She recounted fearing not only for herself and her colleagues, but also for the authorities protecting the House chambers.

According to Hartzler, as tensions mounted, lawmakers were told to prepare their gas hoods. Protestors had entered the Capitol rotunda and police deployed teargas. Amidst the chaos, someone asked for prayer. “The new chaplain started to pray,” explained Hartzler, “but her words were drowned by the forceful banging on the back chamber door.”

Officers proceeded to evacuate the room. “We were led through a maze of staircases and hallways, not knowing where we were going,” Hartzler continued. After reaching a secure location, Hartzler recalls a colleague suggesting they kneel together and pray saying, “Now is the time to pray, to come together like our founders did.”

Hartzler’s experience brought back memories of a similar encounter years ago while I was providing photo coverage for a corporately arranged presidential visit in Detroit. When protesters arrived, officials dismissed them to a location away from the president under the guise of working out differences.