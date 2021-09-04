Greg Kirscher: A time to care

According to Pew research over 45 million people living in the U.S. were born elsewhere. Reuters notes that southern border patrol personnel have apprehended over a million crossings just in fiscal 2021. Not all will stay of course, but you get the point.

One wonders what the future has in store for this great multitude given their limitations of language, education, and resources. But also the impact on American culture. Far be it from the government to ensure they assimilate successfully into society

Perhaps it’s time for others to step up. In fact Jesus had some choice words for people who profess to follow him but ignore the needy and the “stranger.” Matthew 25 is instructive because Jesus says in effect that one of the earmarks of true believers is helping the helpless.

Associate Pastor Ryan Perry of the La Crescent Free Church took this passage seriously when he shaped a ministry with applications not only for the La Crosse area but points beyond. This summer, Perry and nine students from La Crescent put on a day-camp for kids of second generation immigrants.

Each day for a week, the group set up shop at the Community center of a 400 trailer mobile home park near Rochester. Most residents there barely live above the poverty level.