Greg Kirscher: A time to look up

Just prior to Russian incursions into Ukraine, a gripping image appeared on the web. Not of tanks. But of a dozen or so Ukrainian pastors silhouetted at daybreak around a large cross that overlooked the Sea of Azov. As they prayed with outstretched arms, the scene was quite possibly one that reflected the sentiments of many global believers today.

And with good reason. War, crime, slavery, ethnic and religious persecution, and a whole host of other evils have shouldered their way onto the world’s stage making for unsettling drama.

In a discussion recently with a pastor friend of mine, our conversation turned to the end-times. He observed that evil has seemed to “accelerate.” For instance, those of us who are old enough to establish perspective, can remember when the toughest issue facing schools was student use of tobacco. Things have changed.

Fortunately, with its predominately mid-west culture and small town persona, the Coulee Region has to some extent dodged the quagmire surrounding larger cities and the rest of the world — COVID excluded.

Nevertheless, both Jesus during the course of his ministry, as well as the book of Revelation when rightly interpreted predict ever-mounting lawlessness.

But hand-wringing is never a biblical response. When Jesus’ followers asked about the end-times, Jesus voiced several conclusions. He counseled them to be ready and watch for signs. As sovereign God, tomorrow’s headlines won’t surprise him. So he counsels his followers not to be surprised either. Evil is just a sign that the end is getting closer.

But Jesus also advised his followers to “look up for your redemption draws near,” (Luke 21:28) Like the Ukrainian pastors who knew where to turn when things looked bleakest, Jesus tells his followers to look up to where help comes from.

Years ago, the Rev. Billy Graham made the observation that, “There is an ‘X’ generation at some point in the history of the human race where all the signs will occur at the same time.” Of course, no one but God knows the time.

So when we look up and all we see are storm clouds, God tells us to look a little closer because help is just behind them. Jesus said, “In this world you will have trouble, but take heart, I have overcome the world,” (John 16:33.)

