Greg Kirscher: An unforgettable Easter

Millions of people will celebrate Easter this year, but for different reasons.
The National Retail Federation expects $18 Billion to fly from our wallets for food, clothing, candy and an assortment of gifts and decorations. An estimated 180 million eggs will be dipped in dye. But is there more to Easter? That’s a dispute that’s gone on for centuries.
Ten years ago nearly three-quarters of Americans believed Jesus was the Son of God as evidenced by his resurrection. According to a survey last year by Ligonier ministries, that number has plummeted. Today, less than half of adult Americans believe Jesus was God. Yet, events surrounding the first Easter tell a story not much different than today.
Even during Jesus’ days on earth people were deeply divided as to his identity. While teaching near the sea of Galilee, Jesus once asked his closest followers, “Who do people say I am?” The answers varied. Jesus often referred to himself as the Son of God, and backed up his claim through miracles. Some people embraced him, some remained skeptical.
At the Feast of Dedication in Jerusalem, for example, Jesus was confronted by the religious leaders of day. They demanded that he plainly identify himself. Sensing a showdown, a crowd gathered. “I and the Father are one,” Jesus said pointedly. Then added, he also had the power to grant eternal life to his followers.
The gauntlet was down. Jesus had equated himself with God. Simple curiosity turned to rage as the crowd picked up stones to kill him, but he escaped. (John 10:22-39). Was Jesus delusional or deity?
C.S. Lewis, the great English writer left a memorable observation in his book, Mere Christianity. He noted that a man who said the kinds of things Jesus said would not be a great moral teacher. “He would either be a lunatic – on the level with a man who says he is a poached egg—or else he would be the devil of hell,” Lewis wrote.
Then Lewis concluded, “You must make your choice. Either this man was and is the Son of God or else a madman.”
Perhaps St. John’s ending to his New Testament gospel helps us draw a conclusion. John records numerous physical appearances by Jesus during the week after his resurrection, but a man named Thomas was always elsewhere. Eight days after the resurrection Thomas finally joined a meeting with some of Jesus’ followers.
Jesus’ crucifixion had spun Thomas into a crisis of faith. He told his friends that unless he could put his fingers on the nail-marks in Jesus’ hands, he wouldn’t believe. Suddenly, Jesus appears out of nowhere and holds out his hands to Thomas.
Awestruck, Thomas experiences an Easter he will never forget as he blurts out, “My Lord and my God!” Though centuries removed, the sheer authenticity of Thomas’ response still captivates readers today; perhaps even enough to draw the same conclusion. Have an unforgettable Easter.