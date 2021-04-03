Greg Kirscher: An unforgettable Easter

The gauntlet was down. Jesus had equated himself with God. Simple curiosity turned to rage as the crowd picked up stones to kill him, but he escaped. (John 10:22-39). Was Jesus delusional or deity?

C.S. Lewis, the great English writer left a memorable observation in his book, Mere Christianity. He noted that a man who said the kinds of things Jesus said would not be a great moral teacher. “He would either be a lunatic – on the level with a man who says he is a poached egg—or else he would be the devil of hell,” Lewis wrote.

Then Lewis concluded, “You must make your choice. Either this man was and is the Son of God or else a madman.”

Perhaps St. John’s ending to his New Testament gospel helps us draw a conclusion. John records numerous physical appearances by Jesus during the week after his resurrection, but a man named Thomas was always elsewhere. Eight days after the resurrection Thomas finally joined a meeting with some of Jesus’ followers.

Jesus’ crucifixion had spun Thomas into a crisis of faith. He told his friends that unless he could put his fingers on the nail-marks in Jesus’ hands, he wouldn’t believe. Suddenly, Jesus appears out of nowhere and holds out his hands to Thomas.