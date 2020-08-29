Greg Kirscher: Can we talk about it?

Few of us find it easy to talk about life’s difficult issues. But whether in politics, a relationship, job or the public forum, cutting off communication usually courts disaster.
With this in mind, a group of concerned citizens drafted the Philadelphia Statement early in August.
At its most basic level, the essay reaffirms the importance of free speech. But it also flashes warning lights on what the writers perceive as trends that threaten productive civil discourse: trends such as campus speech policing, blacklisting and various forms of cancel culture.
A recent case involved the Iowa State professor who forbade students to argue against social issues like abortion, BLM and same-sex marriage. To the university’s credit it took action to amend the mandate, but similar restraints seem to appear with disturbing regularity… and without corrective measures.
For example, during the early days of the pandemic, posts on social media that did not reflect the “appropriate” theory at the time suddenly disappeared.
To this end the Philadelphia Statement declares, “These policies and regulations assume that we as citizens are unable to think for ourselves to make independent judgments.” Echoing the voices of our founders, the essay further states that the health of a democratic republic depends on the open exchange of ideas.
But if open communication undergirds society, it’s also the bedrock of our personal road to truth.
All of us occasionally wander into quicksand and need help to reorient our compass. Or as the Philadelphia Statement puts it, ideas and beliefs should be assessed on their own merits. Bad ideas should be corrected not by censorship but by truth and better arguments.
Writing to church at Corinth, the Apostle Paul noted that we “see through a mirror darkly.”
In early Rome, mirrors were made from polished metal that rendered a cloudy or ill-defined image. in other words, Paul is saying that humanity has its limitations. The way we see something isn’t necessarily the whole story.
The immediate context of Paul’s counsel was spiritual, but his point is equally applicable to every human situation.
So how do we correct our mental myopia? Most importantly, we can turn to the Holy Scriptures which are God’s communication with people.
Since Jesus claimed to be the personification of truth, perhaps one of the wisest decisions we can make is to listen to what he says. But aside from that, we need each other.
One of the Proverbs of King Solomon proclaims that, “As Iron sharpens Iron, so one man sharpens another” (Proverbs 27:17.)
Mutual improvement results from mutual interaction. And so do democracies.
Greg Kirscher lived in West Salem since 1999 before moving to La Crosse four years ago. He has worked as a corporate photographer in Chicago, a pastor in New England, custodian and freelance writer.
