Greg Kirscher: Can we talk about it?

But if open communication undergirds society, it’s also the bedrock of our personal road to truth.

All of us occasionally wander into quicksand and need help to reorient our compass. Or as the Philadelphia Statement puts it, ideas and beliefs should be assessed on their own merits. Bad ideas should be corrected not by censorship but by truth and better arguments.

Writing to church at Corinth, the Apostle Paul noted that we “see through a mirror darkly.”

In early Rome, mirrors were made from polished metal that rendered a cloudy or ill-defined image. in other words, Paul is saying that humanity has its limitations. The way we see something isn’t necessarily the whole story.

The immediate context of Paul’s counsel was spiritual, but his point is equally applicable to every human situation.

So how do we correct our mental myopia? Most importantly, we can turn to the Holy Scriptures which are God’s communication with people.

Since Jesus claimed to be the personification of truth, perhaps one of the wisest decisions we can make is to listen to what he says. But aside from that, we need each other.